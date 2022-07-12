CONWAY — With hardly a cloud in the sky, the fourth annual Stephen Siller Tunnels to Towers 5K Run & Walk took place in North Conway on July 9, with around 130 registrants raising about $7,500.
The event, held in partnership with Tri Tek Events, honored those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, and supports the first responders and military members of today.
"I thought the race when spectacular," race director Vince Vaccaro of Tri Tek Events told the Sun on Tuesday. "Everything was great."
"The race to me is always very inspirationa, and acts as a true reminder of friends I've lost as well as other firefighters, first responders and police who have lost their lives. It reminds me to always thank first responders," Vaccaro added.
He noted that while around 130 people were registered, not everyone completed the race, as many register just to donate to the cause.
Donations, 100 percent of which go the the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, are still being accepted for the North Conway race at tinyurl.com/4w47v8x9.
Participants who turned out for the race last Saturday included families from around the state, as well as local veterans, two fully uniformed firefighters from Raymond, Maine, and members of the Conway Police Department.
The Conway police contingent consisted of not only Sgt. Bill Strong and his wife Michelle, Detective Sgt. Jon Hill and Administrative Assistant Lora Labbe but also Police Chief Chris Matti. Together, the department raised almost $700.
According to the Tunnels to Towers website, the foundation was created to honor New York firefighter Stephen Siller, who died trying to save victims of the attack on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.
Although he was off duty that day, Siller drove to the entrance of the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel after hearing the news, strapped on his gear and raced on foot through the tunnel to the Twin Towers, where he gave his life working to save others.
Now, Tunnels to Towers provides mortgage-free homes to catastrophically injured veterans and first responders, provides housing units for homeless veterans, and helps families of first responders who are killed in the line of duty. For more information on Tunnels to Towers, go to t2t.org.
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s National Run, Walk & Climb Series has expanded to 70 events across the country and even overseas.
Saturday's race started in Schouler Park, with runners and walkers taking a lap around the park before heading south to Artist Falls Road, where they cut over to North-South Road, weaving along Grove Street, Seavey Street and then back down Mechanic Street to connect with White Mountain Highway. Each participant received a commemorative coin.
Vaccaro wanted to extend his thanks to all who contributed to the race, including sponsors Wrobleski Party Rentals, SNS Entertainment DJs, Ted Phillips and the Frosty Bear ice cream truck, the Berlin City Auto Group, Lifestar Ambulance Service, The Conway Daily Sun and Carpet One Floor & Home. He also extended his gratitude to the about dozen individual volunteers who helped race operations.
