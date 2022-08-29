harold hill

Harold Hill Jr. is seen in his booking mugshot last spring. (POLICE PHOTO)

OSSIPEE — The man who was indicted on charges he drove at a high speed into the Conway Public Library, causing the death of his passenger, may be going to trial early next year.

Harold Hill Jr., 32, was originally charged with negligent homicide and aggravated driving while intoxicated with serious injury in connection with the March 31 crash. A grand jury added manslaughter to the charges. He pleaded not guilty to the first two charges May 3 and not guilty to manslaughter in May.

