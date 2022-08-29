OSSIPEE — The man who was indicted on charges he drove at a high speed into the Conway Public Library, causing the death of his passenger, may be going to trial early next year.
Harold Hill Jr., 32, was originally charged with negligent homicide and aggravated driving while intoxicated with serious injury in connection with the March 31 crash. A grand jury added manslaughter to the charges. He pleaded not guilty to the first two charges May 3 and not guilty to manslaughter in May.
His passenger, Brooke Barron, 21, of Conway died April 1 as a result of injuries she sustained in the crash.
On Monday, Hill appeared from the Carroll County Jail over a Webex connection in front of Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius. Also appearing via Webex were Deputy County Attorney Keith Blair and Hill's attorney, Joseph E. Welsh of Exeter. They were in court for a dispositional conference that lasted about 10 minutes.
Welsh said that in the past couple weeks, the Carroll County Attorney's Office had sent over evidence it plans to present at trial ("discovery"), and he wasn't sure if there was more to come. He said the prosecutor's office has also made a plea offer but said it would be "premature" to respond to it.
"We're certainly not ready to tell the court that this case is ready to be placed on anything other than some sort of trial track," said Welsh. "I do think a structuring order would be helpful."
A structuring order would create deadlines for various motions and include witness lists.
Welsh said the people he intends to call as expert witnesses probably would not available until next year.
Blair said he doesn't believe any discovery is outstanding at this point but there will probably be one last call to the Conway police to make sure. Blair said the prosecution is also working on an expert list.
Ignatius said she would let the lawyers draft a schedule and then have it back to the court in 10 days. She asked that the schedule include trial dates that would ideally start early next year.
"We'll definitely put it on a trial track. Know that that it's most likely progression at this stage — that doesn't foreclose any discussions, but it seems more likely at this point that it will be a trial, and so we should be building toward that," said Ignatius.
