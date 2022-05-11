CONWAY — Visitors to Conway Village will find construction crews tearing up the sidewalks on the east side of Main Street between Kearsarge and Seavey streets.
The "brick" sidewalk is actually made up of red concrete pavers made to look like brick. Smith said the original pavers, installed in 2006, had deteriorated over the years and the work is routine maintenance.
A Conway Public Works Department crew began taking up the pavers on Monday starting at Kearsarge Street.
Public Works Director Andrew Smith said the removal is expected to be done by Wednesday or Thursday and a crew from RWN Property Services in Conway will come in next week to put in new concrete pavers that will match the bricks making up most of the sidewalk.
The sidewalks throughout the village also feature engraved granite pavers that were sold by the Mount Washington Valley Preservation Association as a fundraiser to help pay for the beautification project, and those will be put back in their original locations.
The engravings feature the names of businesses, individuals and families who have been part of the Mount Washington Valley and North Conway history, as well as events of note. People paid between $300-$500 for each granite paver.
These were installed every 12 feet along the sidewalk, and Smith said they are in good shape.
“Granite holds up quite well,” Smith said.
He said the town has planned three weeks for the whole project, which covers 400 feet of sidewalk, but the work could be complete by the end of next week.
Smith also said winter maintenance, which includes salt and plowing, as well as water damage to the sub-base over the years, caused the sidewalks to become uneven, and wheel ruts from the sidewalk plow were visibly compressed into the sidewalk.
Smith said the material for concrete pavers has improved since 2006 and the town also plans to level the sub-base with a new gravel mix that should help improve the stability of the sidewalks.
“We’re hoping these will last longer with the improved strength of the pavers,” he said.
The town will replace all the brick sidewalks in North Conway Village over the next few years. The Kearsarge Road-to-Seavey Street section is all that will be done this year.
Funding for the project came from the town infrastructure capital reserve fund. While the town had budgeted $50,000 for the next three years, the project will be more expensive and take longer because costs have gone up considerably and the annual budget will not stretch as far as planned.
Last year, the Mount Washington Valley Preservation Association suggested a similar paver sidewalk in Conway Village but the idea received lukewarm support and selectmen opted not to pursue it, going with concrete sidewalks instead.
