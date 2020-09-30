CONWAY — While Conway Town Hall is in the process of being moved from its old quarters in Center Conway to new digs in the former Bank of New Hampshire building in Conway Village, the town clerk's office will remain where it is until after the election, the clerk told selectmen Tuesday.
On Tuesday, Town Clerk Louise Inkell, during public comment, said she wanted to be clear about the location of her office up to the Nov. 3 general election, which will be held for Conway residents at Kennett High School Gym, from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
"We are going to stay in the same location for the election cycle," said Inkell, adding she wanted to prevent confusion and "people showing up at another location thinking we have already moved."
Selectman John Colbath asked Inkell how many requests for absentee ballots she had received, and Inkell replied just over 1,600. She said they mail out 200 absentee ballots per day and hope to have it all done by the end of the week. She said requests for ballots are tapering off. Voters may request absentee ballots at the clerk's office right up to 5 p.m. Nov. 2.
Earlier in the meeting, Town Manager Tom Holmes reported that progress is being made on the move. He said there is now phone service at the new town hall.
He said most of the second-floor staff from the old town hall are moving over first — public works and planning and zoning staff. They will be up and running in a couple of weeks, he said.
"We relocated Mr. DeliAngeli over there as a guinea pig/test subject and he is going to be working out of there this week," said Holmes of Public Works Director Paul DegliAngeli.
The finance department, also on the second floor, is connected to the server as is the tax collector and assessor, which need to stay together.
"Ninety percent of our visitors or customers come to see one of those departments, so the town hall is going to remain the town hall for the time being, and the bank is going to be the town hall annex for those few people who need inspection services or public works," said Holmes.
