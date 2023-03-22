CONWAY — There may be a building boom coming, but it seems unlikely to have a significant impact on schools in this district. The Conway School Board’s ad hoc school closure committee learned from Town Planner Jamel Torres last Thursday that of the many housing projects in the works, most won’t be single-family homes nor will they be affordable.

Members of the committee are Barbara Lyons and Joe Mosca of the school board, budgeteers Frank Jost and William Marvel, Superintendent Kevin Richard, Assistant Superintendent Kadie Wilson, SAU 9 Director of Administrative Services Jim Hill; and principals Aimee Frechette of Pine Tree School and Rick Biche of Kennett Middle School.

