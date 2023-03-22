Town Planner Jamel Torres met with the Conway School Board’s school closure committee last Thursday to talk about building projects slated for the area so members could get an idea what there might be in terms of potential new students to the area. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
From left: Conway School Board’s school closure committee members Aimee Frechette, Rick Biche and Bill Marvel listen as Town Planner Jamel Torres provides an overview of construction plans earmarked for the area last Thursday in the SAU 9 Professional Development Center. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
CONWAY — There may be a building boom coming, but it seems unlikely to have a significant impact on schools in this district. The Conway School Board’s ad hoc school closure committee learned from Town Planner Jamel Torres last Thursday that of the many housing projects in the works, most won’t be single-family homes nor will they be affordable.
Members of the committee are Barbara Lyons and Joe Mosca of the school board, budgeteers Frank Jost and William Marvel, Superintendent Kevin Richard, Assistant Superintendent Kadie Wilson, SAU 9 Director of Administrative Services Jim Hill; and principals Aimee Frechette of Pine Tree School and Rick Biche of Kennett Middle School.
“Obviously, there’s a major housing shortage in town. That’s probably the most significant issue that I’ve heard since I started here a year and a half ago,” Torres said.
One project underway is Avesta’s Riverturn Woods, which will feature 156 apartment units and is listed as affordable/workforce housing. Forty apartments are currently under construction.
“Right now you can see one building is up. It’s at the southern end of the Tech Village,” said Torres, adding three more buildings will be built.
“Affordable housing projects take a long time to be funded,” he pointed out. “They rely on federal programming and donations, primarily.”
Richard asked Torres to define “affordable housing” and “workforce housing.”
“Usually, affordable housing is considered 80 percent of area median income,” he replied. “And then workforce, that’s a pretty variable definition, frankly. Usually, it’s between 80 and 100 percent.”
Torres said 62 condominiums are set to be built at the base of Cranmore Mountain.
“Those are very expensive units, around $1 million or so,” he said, “and they have a waiting list. They sold them in a matter of days.”
Farther south, site clearing has begun on the 83-acre Ridgeline Community to be developed by Continuum Health Services LLC off Eagles Way near Kennett High. “It’s the biggest plan review in Conway history — 225 units,” Torres said, adding that “there’s a whole mixture of single-family condos. There’s some office space, a bank, there are all sorts of things going on there.”
Elswhere in town, 307 total units were recently approved by the zoning board of adjustment but planning board approval is still needed for them. Chief among those is Residences on the Saco River behind TJ Maxx on Sawmill Lane, in North Conway, which will feature 243 units (15 townhouses and 228 apartment units).
“That’s proposed to be a classic multi-building apartment complex, maybe similar to Saco Woods (in Center Conway),” said Torres. “The same developer (Rob Barsamian of OVP Management, owner of Settlers Green) is doing a Barnes Road development, that’s off the new Barnes Road near the new Market Basket. They’re approved by the ZBA for 40 units.”
He added: “We’re seeing Settlers Green really trying to diversify their portfolio or programming to start providing housing in the community rather than just retail because retail is not doing very well in the world, frankly.”
Mosca asked Torres if he was aware of a potential 1,500-unit project earmarked for Center Conway.
Mosca said: “We were given, I’ll say a heads up, that someone might be looking to tie into the Conway Water Precinct but they want to build in Center Conway,. It’s probably something that is just in the speculative stages but it’s something that someone mentioned to us.” Torres responded that he was not aware of such a project.
Torres also noted there’s “a real need for apartments” here in the area. “I think there’s a zero percent vacancy rate in apartments here in Conway, so that means you can pretty much charge whatever you want,” he said.
Jost wondered what might be reasonable to expect in terms of school-aged children.
“Generally, one to two-bedroom units do not include a lot of children,” Torres said. “They are usually working professionals, young professionals. According to the Census data in Conway, renter-occupied units have an average of 1.84 occupants in our median household size in 2020.”
“Are these, like, studio to one to three bedrooms?” Biche asked.
“Studio to two-bedroom is the general program,” Torres said, adding, “In my experience with apartment development, there are usually few children.”
Marvel said it appears that people are just having fewer children.
“Is there correlative data to say the median house and median wage now, compared to the median house and the median wage from 20 years ago?” Richard asked. “The reason why I’m saying that is, who can afford to move into town now? Is the cost of housing not conducive to families at this point?”
“There is some data from New Hampshire Housing and Finance that shows that the median income has risen much slower than the median house price, which is creating a gap that is fairly obvious in the community,” Torres said.
“I couldn’t afford it,” he added. “I just moved back to the area, and I had to buy a house and Kezar Falls (Maine) in my budget. It was not possible to buy a house here on my salary.”
Jim LeFebvre of the budget committee asked Torres what the town’s demographics look like.
“The population is aging,” Torres said. “The median age in 2000 was 39.9. And in 2020 is 48.4. The population is aging, and it’s really hard for young families to move here.”
“Especially those condos at Cranmore which are going for a $1 million a pop,’ LeFebvre pointed out.
“Even the ones near Cranmore,” said Torres. “There are some new condos or units within a mile, and those are like $600,000-$700,000. So it’s really ski families. I mean, skiing is expensive. It draws people with money, frankly.”
Mosca said 10-12 years ago when Tom Holmes was town assessor, about half of single-family homes were owned by people who did not live in town. He wondered if the percentage has changed since then.
Torres did not have those figures but noted that Conway “is a very desirable area for second home owners.”
