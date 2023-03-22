Joy Tarbell and Eddie Minyard are seen last April in front of their Vale Apartments, formerly McGrath’s Tavern, in North Conway. They bought the building earlier in the year and converted it into seven workforce apartments, which were recently approved by the zoning board. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
This is the plan shared with the Conway School Board last year for the 83-acre Ridgeline Community to be developed by Continuum Health Services LLC off Eagles Way near Kennett High. (COURTESY GRAPHIC)
CONWAY — Town Planner Jamel Torres met with the Conway School Board’s school closure committee last Thursday and shared a list of current and recently approved projects earmarked for Conway. The list totaled 802 units along with four dorm units.
Approved by the planning board and currently under construction:
• Riverturn Woods, Avesta Housing, in Conway: 156 apartment units (affordable/workforce).
• Bluebird Project, West Main Street, Conway: five apartments (affordable/workforce).
• Cranmore base, North Conway: 62 units.
• Valley View Road, North Conway: one apartment unit.
• West Main Street, Conway: one apartment unit.
Recently approved by the planning board but not yet under construction:
• Continuum/Ridgeline Project, Eagles Way, North Conway: 225 units (including 31 1,600-square-foot cottages for people 55 and older; 42 units for workforce housing; and 146 non-age-restricted condos that will be sold at market price).
• Bluebird Project, Pine Street, North Conway: eight units (affordable/workforce).
• Intervale Cross Road, North Conway: one single-family home
• Saco River Run Subdivision, Phase 2, Center Conway: 26 single-family homes.
• Delaney’s Revocable Trust, White Mountain Highway, North Conway: three apartment units (affordable/workforce), four dorm rooms.
Recently approved by the zoning board of adjustment (planning board approval still needed):
• Residences on the Saco River, Sawmill Lane, North Conway: 243 units (15 townhouses and 228 apartment units.
