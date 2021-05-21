CONWAY — A timber cut on 460 acres of state-owned land in Redstone that is managed by the town for conservation and recreational purposes is underway.
This land is mitigation land for the Conway Bypass and was put in conservation to offset the impact of the road project that is now defunct.
The property, which is used heavily for recreational purposes such as hiking and biking, is south of Pudding Pond Conservation Area, east of the North-South Road and north of Redstone.
The town's forester, Tim Nolin of Forest Land Improvement in Ossipee, recommended doing the timber cut and the state has agreed that any proceeds will come back to the town, said Conway selectmen's chair David Weathers at the May 11 selectmen's meeting, adding that the state also wants three loads of logs delivered to a Department of Transportation shed on Route 153.
Weathers said the project is coming at a "very good time" in that the price for red oak sawn longs has increased.
John Khiel III Logging & Chipping of Denmark, Maine, is the contracted logger. The contract says the harvest must be completed by March 31, 2022. The town forester will have oversight over the project, according to the contract.
Nolin told the Sun work has started. He said the trails will remain open but those seeking to recreate there should know that logging equipment may be crossing the trail along certain locations. Those are marked with orange signs.
"We worked with the conservation commission to try and minimize the number of crossings and put them in locations with good visibility," said Nolin. "We just ask that people pay attention and look for the signs."
The wood harvested will have various uses, such as firewood, pulpwood and boards. Trees, such as white pine and red oak, will be selectively cut and Nolin has marked them with paint.
Thinning the forest not only will bring revenue to the town but may also benefit wildlife and create better timber growth so that the next harvest could occur in 15-20 years.
Nolin said wildlife such birds and deer benefits from having a diversity of age classes of trees. Young tree growth will grow in the pockets that the harvest creates, he said.
"The town of Conway is really committed to the long-term stewardship of the land," said Nolin.
Conservation commission chairman Rob Adair told the Sunl that signage will be placed at trail access points to alert people to the "harvest operations." Trail users are asked to stay away from the machinery when it's in use.
Adair described the timber operation as "single-tree thinning and conservative group-selections designed to improve existing timber growth, develop desirable regeneration and enhance wildlife habitat.
"The harvesting is consistent with the same program of multiple-use management that the town employs on all the lands we steward," Adair said.
"The access improvements associated with the project will improve management access for future projects, and will also fix some existing negative conditions where erosion and siltation are occurring," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.