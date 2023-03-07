TAMWORTH — There are three candidates for two three year seats on the school board. Shauna Peterson is challenging incumbents Dexter Harding and Jack Waldron. Voting will take place March 14 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the K.A. Brett School. — Daymond Steer
Shauna Peterson
I have been a resident of Tamworth for four years. I have four children — two attend K.A. Brett, and two are enrolled at Kennett High School. I have experience working with children in SAU 13 as a paraeducator. I am active in the school PTA and Cub Scouts. I want to be elected to the school board because I believe I can bring a different perspective to the board.
I want facilitate more transparency between the school board and the community by increasing access to meetings and making it easier for community members to attend meetings remotely, I believe in prioritizing academics to ensure students are reading and understanding math at grade level, and an increased focus on teaching critical thinking skills. We can do this by providing meaningful support to our amazing teachers and creating tangible solutions in response to their concerns.
Our schools are facing unprecedented levels of learning loss. We need to work together to help our students succeed.
I would like to focus on exploring ways to revamp the K.A. Brett Middle School. Our students do not have the same experience as their peers in surrounding middle schools. Leaving them less prepared when they make the transition to high school. Some ideas include increasing access to athletics, creating a student council, providing more support to our school library, computer courses, team building activities for students and further investing in the newly created STEM class.
I will always vote for fiscally responsible spending, taking into consideration long-term maintenance costs, and looking at cost-to-benefit analysis for any improvement plans. While budget items such as health insurance and energy costs are fixed, there are other areas with flexibility. Seeking out grants and alternative funding would be a task with which I would be of assistance.
Tamworth is currently evaluating school options for our high school students and possibly not renewing the tuition contract with Conway. Alternative schools explored include Moultonborough Academy and Fryeburg Academy. My understanding is that the school board is leaning toward proposing giving families the option to choose between two schools.
I am not in favor of this as a solution. I think it is a good idea with the best intentions, but in the long run I fear it would be a logistical nightmare with a high budgetary cost.
I understand the need for Tamworth to have a voice in the decisions being made by the Conway School Board as it affects our students. I think this should be a hard line item during contract negotiations. If a fair and reasonable agreement cannot be reached, then looking toward Moultonborough Academy would be our best and most viable option. The end goal is to send our kids to a great school with reasonable tuition and is the most willing to take a team approach to educating our students.
Dexter Harding
My 16 years’ experience teaching elementary school, immersed in the distinct language of students and teachers, and daily dealing with the issues facing parents and educators, have well prepared me for the position of school board member. Now in my seventh year as a teacher with Tin Mountain Conservation Center, for which I visit dozens of classrooms each year, my passion for education remains strong. Further, my three years of experience on the Tamworth School Board has acquainted me with the community’s and taxpayers’ viewpoints, as well. Thus, I believe I am a well-qualified candidate for re-election on March 14.
As I am finishing my first term on the Tamworth School Board, and seeking to serve a second, I am excited about the important projects currently on our agenda. As co-chair of Tamworth’s High School Options Committee, I have learned a great deal about our area schools, and the challenges and possibilities afforded by each. My focus has been to involve a diversity of Tamworth voices as we discuss what we want and can afford in a high school, what realistic options exist, and how to provide options equitably.
Much of school board work is routine or, at least, seems so at first glance: approve the minutes, discuss the parking lot resurfacing, award a fuel contract, etc. But the complexity of the need to balance budgetary concerns with the needs of the parents, educators, and community members requires that each member actually do the homework, ask questions, and stay on his or her toes to know when to pursue more deeply a particular issue and when to move to the next. It takes experience to know which approvals truly are routine versus which demand closer attention to cost, or to quality, or to reliability. A majority of our board’s members are still serving their first three-year terms and are on a steep learning curve during these extra tricky times. This is a time when we need experienced board members at the helm, so I’m asking for everyone’s vote, both for myself and for our board chair, Jack Waldron.
Jack Waldron
I live on Chinook Trail in Wonalancet. I am a graduate of Holy Cross College with a B.A. in modern languages. After college I pursued a career in software engineering and computer programming. My professional career proved to be a lifelong educational pursuit where I learned not only about computers, but about their many diverse applications, such as medicine, accounting, telephony and manufacturing.
I’m running for my fifth term on the Tamworth School Board. It’s hard to believe that 12 years have passed since I first asked for your vote. During that time, schools have faced many challenges, not least of which is the ongoing COVID pandemic. Although the worst of the pandemic appears to be behind us, we still are struggling to help some students catch up.
We did a good job of minimizing the spread of COVID within the Brett School, but the preventative protocols created a challenging learning environment for many students and families. We now have a more normal school environment, but many remedial efforts are in place to assist students who fell behind.
The thorniest issue currently facing us is where our high school students will go when our contract with Kennett High School expires in June, 2027. We are exploring how we will replace that contract. I have served on the committees which investigated two approaches to creating a cooperatively governed high school, rather than one controlled solely by the Conway School Board. Those efforts have not borne fruit, but we’ve learned a lot in the process. I am now serving on the committee to negotiate a new tuition contract with Conway.
We are in the process of making upgrades to the building. We’ve had to replace all the windows in the newest wing, as they were nearly impossible to open. As part of our COVID protocol, we want as much fresh air as possible in the classrooms. That project is complete and was paid for with federal COVID funds. The oldest wing of Brett School is nearly 70 years old and is showing its age, particularly the HVAC system. We are working with H.L. Turner Corp., a professional engineering group, to upgrade the system. This project will exhaust our federal COVID funds and require funding from our annual budget for the next three to five years.
In closing, I want to thank the Tamworth voters for their confidence in me over the last 12 years. I am asking for both your trust and your vote for me for one more term on the Tamworth School Board.
