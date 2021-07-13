CONWAY — After a year's absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the third annual N.H. Stephen Siller 5K Tunnel to Towers Race returned to North Conway last Saturday morning, with 140 participants ranging from firefighters in full turnout gear to families wanting to support the cause.
“The response was incredible,” Vince Vaccaro, the race director of Tritek Events of West Ossipee, said Monday. “I had people walking up to me before the run, handing me cash and checks, and while they weren’t actually taking part in the event, had read about it in the Sun and wanted to donate to a good cause.”
Under near-ideal conditions — 70 degrees and blue sky — the 5K run and walk started and ended in Schouler Park.
And while there were 140 starters and finishers, and the participants given race bibs, race times and placings were not recorded. It’s not that sort of event, according to Vaccaro.
“That’s not what this is about,” he explained. “It’s all about remembering and honoring as opposed to who took first place. There's no post-race awards ceremony. We kick off the event with a welcome to remind people why they are there.”
The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation is named after New York City firefighter Stephen Siller, 34, who died trying to rescue people during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack.
“On Sept. 11, 2001, Stephen, who was assigned to Brooklyn’s Squad 1, had just finished his shift and was on his way to play golf with his brothers when he got word over his scanner of a plane hitting the North Tower of the World Trade Center,” the Tunnel to Towers website states.
“Upon hearing the news, Stephen called his wife Sally and asked her to tell his brothers he would catch up with them later. He returned to Squad 1 to get his gear.
“Stephen drove his truck to the entrance of the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel, but it had already been closed for security purposes. Determined to carry out his duty, he strapped 60 pounds of gear to his back and raced on foot through the tunnel to the Twin Towers, where he gave up his life while saving others.
“Stephen had everything to live for; a great wife, five wonderful children, a devoted extended family and friends. Stephen’s parents were lay Franciscans and he grew up under the guiding philosophy of St. Francis of Assisi, whose encouraging and inspirational phrase ‘while we have time, let us do good’ were words that Stephen lived by. Stephen’s life and heroic death serve as a reminder to us all to live life to the fullest and to spend our time here on earth doing good — this is his legacy.”
In 2019, the event brought in over $5,000 for the Siller Foundation.
Vaccaro said donations are still coming in, but as of Tuesday, $5,400 had been raised from Saturday's event. People can still donate by going to the TrikTek website (tritekevents.com/tunnel-to-towers-5k) and clicking on the "register now" tab.
“One hundred percent of the proceeds from this event go to support the Siller Foundation," said Vaccaro
He said the award for participant from furthest away went to Anthony Locks, a firefighter from France who did the 5K in his turnout gear.
Some local firefighters took part in the 5K, including two of the North Conway Fire Department’s own Alan Tate and Cindi Currier, with her dog Harley.
“They had a blast,” Currier’s husband, Jeff, who is the chief of the Bartlett Fire Department, said Tuesday. “It’s a great event. I’m sure it’s going to grow.”
Vaccaro said three members of the U.S. Veterans Reserve Corps also came out to help with the event.
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s National Run, Walk & Climb Series has now expanded to 70 events across the country and overseas, including Wales and Afghanistan.
On Saturday, runners and walkers departed from Schouler Park, headed south on Route 16, and then made a left turn onto Artist Falls Road. That was followed by a left-hand turn onto the North-South Road up to Seavey Street. From there, the course headed up and down Kearsarge Street and onto Pine Street before turning left onto Route 16 through North Conway Village and finishing up with a lap around Schouler Park.
“The first three male and female finishers each got a commemorative coin,” said Vaccaro. “I can’t even tell you who they were, it was that low-key of an event. There was no fanfare or awards, it’s not about those things.”
One of Vaccaro’s best friends is a former New York City firefighter.
“My oldest, longtime buddy, Howard Scott, who is now retired was a New York City firefighter on Sept. 11 in 2001. He was slated to leave when the alarms went off,” said Vaccaro. “He said to give him a minute to get his gear and he would respond, too. By the time he came back, they had already left. No one ever saw them again. Seven of his brothers all perished away that day.”
Vaccaro went to New York City for the 5K Tunnel to Towers Race.
“When you do this, you’ll get a lump in your throat,” he said. “You come around a corner and there are all the firefighters lined up holding 343 American flags. In between each is a photo on a banner of each one who we lost that day.”
