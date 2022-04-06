CONWAY — Selectman Carl Thibodeau is facing a challenge at the polls from Joe Mosca. Voting takes place April 12 from 8 a.m.- p.m. at the town garage in Center Conway. Thibodeau's profile is based on a March 25 phone interview. Mosca sent the Sun a written statement March 22. — Daymond Steer
Carl Thibodeau
I've lived here all my life, 71 years. I have served the town in various capacities, 18 years as a Conway Village Fire District commissioner, 30 years on the Conway Village Fire Department and nine years, hoping for 12, as a selectman. I'm a local business person ... family man, three kids, five grandchildren. My family all lives within baseball throwing distance of each other and we're having a good time.
Joe Mosca
I would like to start out by updating my resume. The information published was accurate as of a few years ago. There are a couple of changes. The last five years I have been the manager of the Wentworth Golf Club in Jackson. I want to thank Mike Mallett for giving me the opportunity to manage the golf club; it has been a great experience. Also, I am no longer an employee of Cranmore Mountain.
I served on the Conway municipal budget committee for nine years, years four through seven as the chairman, years eight and nine as the school board representative.
I am currently serving on the Conway School Board, just completing my fifth year. I have a master’s in business administration from Suffolk University. I worked in the transportation industry for over 23 years, with 20 years in construction finance. I am the former president and business manager of OPEIU Local 453.
What are your views on STRs and how would you as a selectman want to address this?
Thibodeau: I think they should be allowed any place that you allow one- and two-family residential homes. But they should be inspected for life safety, and they should be regulated for parking, trash, noise, etc. As long as you have your regulations in place, I don't see that STRs would create an any problems going forward.
I can also tell you that no matter what you do, there will be six, eight or a dozen that will have no regard whatsoever for the rules and regulations. They will continue to rent three-bedroom homes to 20 people over the weekend who have come here for the sole purpose of partying all night. Ultimately, if you have two or three complaints that are justified and provable, they'll lose their license ... and then you won't have to deal with them.
Mosca: With the N.H. Senate passing SB 249, the issue of STR’s has become muddied. I believe the current course being taken by the select board is the correct one based on the votes at the last election. I would also support going to the state Supreme Court should this legislation make it to the governor and be signed into law.
We as a town must convince our representatives in Concord to not support the House version of this bill. Zoning is a local issue; Concord should not be passing laws regarding any city or town’s zoning. SB 249 is not about zoning as much as it is about protecting Realtors from lawsuits. Realtors can be sued for making false statements, and this legislation is a CYA for Realtors. Our senator did not listen to the wishes of the people within his district. Hopefully a strong candidate will run against him and offer us a choice in the next election cycle.
What to do about public bathrooms?
Thibodeau: I think it's an absolute necessity to have public restrooms in North Conway. It isn't just tourists. You have to think with the big picture. I don't know how many times I've been in North Conway Village wandering up and down the street in another one shop or another or attending an event at Schouler Park and found it necessary to find a restroom, whether it be for me or my grandchildren. ... And they don't exist, especially since COVID. A lot of businesses shut down their restrooms, they just didn't want to take a chance on getting some viral disease that gets spread around.
And the taxpayer funding of it is almost a necessity. I don't know how else you're going to fund it without having the taxpayers pay for it. We're a tourist-based economy, we depend on the tourists. Many, many years ago, the people that were in charge decided that whether it was through either bad decisions or done on purpose other types of industry wasn't going to be viable for Conway. Now there are some other (funding) options that we've yet to explore (such as parking meters and grants), and (public bathrooms) got on the warrant, because time grew short.
Mosca: I have made my position on public bathrooms very clear. I do not believe the taxpayers should be paying for them. I do believe public facilities are needed, but funding should not be through local taxation. My solution to this would be to put in parking meters from Depot Street to Pine Street.
The revenue from parking would be earmarked for public facilities and for a dedicated police officer walking the downtown area. Many business owners have expressed a desire to have an officer in the business district, and I believe it would be beneficial to everyone. As an alternative to parking meters, or to supplement parking meters, we should also be requesting grant funding through our representatives in Concord and Washington to pay for public facilities. The more people visiting the valley, the more revenue generated from rooms and meals taxes. Another source of income to the town should be a dedicated local room tax. Once again, it will require working with our delegation in Concord to get this done.
Any other top issues you want to discuss?
Thibodeau: I'm the vice chairman of the Eastern Slopes Regional Airport Committee, and I'm the selectmen's representative to the Airport Committee from Conway. The airport is one of my passions. I don't think that very many people in this town realize just how important this airport is and can be to the Mount Washington Valley.
We're a tourist area and a tourist destination 60 to 65 percent of the traffic that comes into that airport is destined for North Conway. It is a gem and we need to keep growing that airport and moving it forward to get it into the 21st century.
We now have the transient hangar. We have three and a half million dollars to put a runway extension on. That's going to require some funding outside of that. There's a five percent match locally and a five percent match state of Maine. I've already approached the state of New Hampshire.
We (The town) may end up with a warrant article next year for some amount of funding to assist with that. I'm going to approach the county at some point in time and I'm going to look at Northern Borders Regional Commission and other grant funding agencies to make up that difference. And that airport is a critical part of our transportation infrastructure. It's the only airport within 40 miles of here.
We've had a lot of hot button issue facing us, I would just ask the voters of Conway be patient, and believe that the Selectmen are doing the best job they can with the information they've got at all times.
We have a very, very cohesive and excellent board of selectmen right now. The five of us don't always agree. But at the end of the day, the five of us always walk out of this smile and shaking hands. We all bring certain levels of expertise to the table. With my experience in commercial real estate and buildings in general, then you've got Dave Weathers, who brings his conservation knowledge to the table, and he's an expert in soil types groundwaters things of that nature. Mary Seavey sits on the board of several nonprofit organizations are very involved with nonprofits. John Colbath is in the medical field very, very highly respected in the medical field brings expertise to the table anytime those subjects come up, and Steve Porter has been on the planning board a long time, and brings a certain level of knowledge to the table every time planning and zoning issues come up. So, we have a very diverse board with a very wide range of knowledge. And quite honestly, It would be a shame to bust that up at this point in time.
Mosca: Affordable housing is an issue facing every city and town across the country. Areas that appear to be hardest hit are destination communities. We are a destination community with people coming from all around, buying up properties because of the lifestyle we have. This has created a drain on affordable housing. I am a proponent of asking developers to consider building affordable housing units as part of any new development in town.
As your selectman I will strive for transparency in town government. I will not vote to put articles on the warrant that I do not believe in. The job of selectman is to make tough decisions.
I also believe there should be transparency in employment. My opinion is all open positions and newly created positions should be advertised. That is not happening today. We should be looking for the best and brightest as employees for our town.
