What makes a year’s top stories? Obviously, they should be important, but what about drama or just plain interest? There were many big stories this year: a hotel fire, tragic deaths and the Democratic surprise of the November election.

The Sun’s stories, however, are read far and wide, online, of course, and some that connected with people who don’t live here are different than ones that connect with locals. The story that got the most digital views was a movie review by Alec Kerr. Though filmed in Europe, the movie “Infinite Storm” chronicled a rescue on Mount Washington. What it all means is choosing top stories is highly subjective. Read the following Top 10 lists and see if you agree with the staff of the Sun or with digital readers.

04-30-22 Red Jacket Fire front medium hosing

The Red Jacket Mountain View Resort in North Conway is seen in flames on April 30. The fire was the Sun staff's pick for top story of the year. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
11-28-22 NoCo Parking best higher angle

Parked cars line the sidewalks of North Conway Village on White Mountain Highway this fall. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
esmae

The family of 23-year-old Esmae Doucette is mourning her loss. She died of injuries sustained Dec. 2 after allegedly being shot by 21-year-old Brandon Mitchell at the Dana Place Apartments in Jackson on Nov. 30. (COURTESY PHOTO)
11-08-22 Conway Voting gauntlet front

Democratic candidates (from left) Steve Woodcock, Tom Buco and David Paige stand in the gauntlet area next to the line of voters waiting to enter the town garage for midterm voting in Conway on Nov. 8. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
07-19-22 Whitaker House just building

The town opened public restrooms in the Whitaker Meeting House in North Conway on July 20. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
11-03-22 Market Basket sign

Construction work continueds on the new Market Basket by Settlers Green in North Conway, as seen on Nov. 3. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
skul

Conway School Board members Ryan Wallace (second from left), Joe Mosca and Michelle Capozzoli raise their hands in opposition of moving the sixth grade to the middle school for the 2023-24 school year on Monday while board member Randy Davison (left), who was in the minority of the 5-1 vote, and Superintendent Kevin Richard look on. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
07-19-22 Tom Holmes Retirement tom by twin

Outgoing town manager Tom Holmes stands by his "twin" cardboard cutout at his retirement party at the North Conway Country Club on July 19. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
06-14-22 Leavitts Mural group

Kennett art students, bakery staff and others involved in the mural project stand outside Leavitt’s Country Bakery in Conway on June 14. From left: Kellie Severy, Corey Taylor, Morgan Carr, Emma Gallant, art teacher Olivia Benish, bakers Kristine and Nick Garrison, Kennett senior Ben Rieser, and bakery owner Sean Young. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.