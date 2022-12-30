What makes a year’s top stories? Obviously, they should be important, but what about drama or just plain interest? There were many big stories this year: a hotel fire, tragic deaths and the Democratic surprise of the November election.
The Sun’s stories, however, are read far and wide, online, of course, and some that connected with people who don’t live here are different than ones that connect with locals. The story that got the most digital views was a movie review by Alec Kerr. Though filmed in Europe, the movie “Infinite Storm” chronicled a rescue on Mount Washington. What it all means is choosing top stories is highly subjective. Read the following Top 10 lists and see if you agree with the staff of the Sun or with digital readers.
1. Red Jacket fire
Arguably the worst hotel fire in recent memory occurred April 30 at the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort, when the entire south wing went up in flames, causing guests to have to climb down balconies to safety.
Thankfully, there were no deaths and few injuries. But the popular resort on a hill overlooking White Mountain Highway in North Conway has remained shuttered ever since.
The fire was reported by a 911 call at 2:47 p.m., a time when many guests were out of their rooms, some enjoying the resort’s Kahuna Laguna indoor water park. As a result, many guests were shuttled to other hotels still in their bathing suits.
The community came together in an outpouring of concern and care, providing clothing, food, shelter and transportation for the approximately 150 displaced guests.
Mutual aid came from 28 local fire departments, which battled the wind-whipped blaze for hours.
Ultimately, the cause was never determined, in part because an excavator was pressed into service to smother the smoldering debris. However, State Fire Marshal Sean Toomey has ruled out arson, saying, “There was no evidence that led investigators to believe a crime had been committed.”
An issue that came to the forefront in the aftermath of the fire was the lack of sprinklers in that area of the 1971-built hotel as it predated such requirements. But Toomey said investigators were able to verify that guest rooms were equipped with hard-wired smoke alarms with battery backup along with a heat detector that set off the fire alarm system.
2. Paid parking plan
To the consternation of local businesses and non-profits, Conway selectmen decided this year to move forward with a paid parking plan for North Conway Village. Its fate will be determined next spring.
In December, selectmen voted 3-2 to add $242,000 to the 2023 proposed operating budget to install paid parking, with David Weathers and Steve Porter in the minority.
Selectmen decided that if the plan goes through, the town will charge everyone but residents $2 per hour to park in North Conway seven days a week during the day. Residents could park for free with the purchase of a $5 pass. The parking program would be run largely via a phone app, but there would also be kiosks.
Under the draft plan, businesses could purchase $20 passes per employee who would he allowed to park in designated lots, for now identified as Depot Street, HEB and Whittaker Woods.
North Conway business owners roundly castigated the plan, calling it a threat to their existence.
Town officials claim paid parking could gross over $1 million and say they need to raise new revenues to offset property taxes.
There are several ways the paid parking program could be defunded. The Municipal Budget Committee could remove the money from the proposed operating budget that goes to deliberative session in March. If that doesn’t happen, deliberative session voters could remove the money. If that doesn’t happen, the voters at the poll in April could shoot down the budget.
3. Untimely deaths
Sadly, 2022 was a year of tragic, untimely deaths.
Dighton, Mass. woman Jennifer Lingard, 41, was found dead in February in her family’s Lovell cabin. On Aug. 30, Maine authorities announced her death was a homicide. Her sister blames Jennifer’s then-boyfriend, who subsequently died of an overdose.
Brooke Barron, 21, of Conway died April 1 after the pickup she was riding in smashed into Conway Public Library on March 31. Driver Harold Hill Jr., 32, is being held without bail and is facing a series of charges, including manslaughter. Barron was a beloved local gymnastics instructor.
On June 30, Cipriano Ramirez, 36, of Providence, R.I., was found dead in a pond behind Eastern Slope Inn. Months later, his cause of death was determined to be accidental drowning.
Early on the morning of July 30, William Michael Garofano, 27, of Bartlett was hit by a car and killed on Route 16 just north of Story Land by the Linderhof Strasse neighborhood.
On Aug. 21, a single vehicle crash in Madison took the lives of three local people: Kevin Sargent, 44, of Albany, Michael Seibel, 44, of North Conway and Ann-Marie Sargent, 40, of Albany. Two days earlier, 8-year-old Gabriel Simpson sustained fatal injuries in a crash in Albany. The crashes spurred the public to call for improvements to that section of Route 16.
James “Jimmy” Patrick McCarthy, 20, of Bartlett died in a single-car crash in Bartlett on Nov. 23. McCarthy was attending Klein College of Media and Communication and aspired to be a sports documentarian.
Esmae Doucette, 23, of Jackson died Dec. 2 after she was shot Nov. 30 at the Dana Place Apartments. Police arrested 21-year-old Brandon Mitchell and charged him with murder. Esmae was known for her warm smile.
Mount Washington Cog Railway Joe “Eggy” Eggleston, 53, of Randolph died Dec. 10 in an accidental fall from the summit of Mount Willard. The deaf engineer loved the outdoors and was famed for his friendliness.to visitors who rode the Cog.
4. Blue wave in midterm elections
Don’t trust the pollsters. That was the lesson learned from the midterm elections in November. Several predicted a red wave would flow through the Granite State on Nov. 8. Instead, it turned out to be a rough night for the Republican Party. Independents leaned heavily Democratic to stave off the anticipated red wave that never occurred.
Republicans (and 2020 election deniers) Don Bolduc and Karoline Leavitt came up short in their bids for the U.S. Senate and the 1st Congressional District, respectively, after running tight races with their incumbent Democratic opponents, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan and U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas. Both GOP candidates held leads in the days just prior to the vote according to polling.
In a race, the GOP hoped to flip to red, for U.S. Senate, Hassan, who won election six years ago by only 1,017 votes, won more easily than expected over Bolduc. This year, Hassan won with 332,193 to Bolduc’s 275,928 votes (53.5 to 44.4 percent).
“New Hampshire voters are wicked independent,” Hassan said in analyzing her win.
In another hotly contested race, in the 1st Congressional District, Pappas won a third term by defeating Leavitt, the former assistant press secretary to Donald Trump. With 90 percent of the votes reported, he led 151,715-130,907.
In Conway, Gov. Chris Sununu was the lone Republican to win any of the nine contested races on the ballot. State Rep. Karen Umberger (R-Conway) was unseated in District 1, while former two-time Speaker of the House, Gene Chandler (R-Bartlett) fell short in his bid to return to state politics; Democrats Anita Burroughs and Chris McAleer were re-elected to House District 2
For the first time when the N.H. House convenes, Conway will have three Democrats as its representatives in incumbents Tom Buco and Steve Woodcock and newcomer David Paige.
“I think this election shows that the voters in New Hampshire are pretty independent,” said incumbent state Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro), who held back a bid by Bill Marsh (D-Brookfield) 15,972-10,929 in the District 3 race. Bradley was named Senate president in early December.
“I think Carroll County Democrats can be loud and proud,” said Ed Butler, chair of the Carroll County Democrat Party.
5. Public restrooms
After decades of wrangling over putting public restrooms in North Conway, the town in September opened facilities at the Whitaker Meeting House.
Separately, voters decided in April to spend $399,000 to build restrooms if a location could be found. The money had to be used by the end of the year, and could not be used to operate the Whitaker facility. The effort to find a location petered out over the summer and money appears to be headed back to the town’s coffers.
The vote to appropriate the $399,000 ended up in a 580-580 tie. It was only in the recount that the one vote margin was revealed.
Though voters eventually passed the article, it had a rough ride getting on the ballot. Selectmen were cool to the idea but on Feb. 8 voted 4-1 to recommend it — only because to place an article on the warrant they had to recommend it.
Then on Feb. 9, the municipal budget committee voted 11-3 not to support the article. “I am opposed to this,” said Chairman Jim LeFebvre. “I recognize the need for bathrooms in the valley. Don’t misunderstand me when I say that, but I think that this is not a function of the town government.”
The next hurdle to overcome was the town’s deliberative session, where Joe Mosca sought twice to amend it, first zeroing out the figure, then putting in a nominal figure of $10. “I’d like to make a motion to change the dollar figure to zero because I don’t believe the taxpayer should be paying for this,” he said at the meeting.
Money to operate the Whitaker bathrooms, budgeted at $25,000, was from federal ARPA funds. From July 20-Aug. 31, 1,433 people used them.
6. Market Basket, new roundabout
The North-South Road turned 20 on Aug. 20. And longtime local drivers got a sense of déjà vu when it was closed at different times in summer and fall to allow for the completion of the third and latest roundabout as part of a requirement for the Market Basket project now under construction.
With the North-South temporarily closed for the construction work, Route 16 became congested, harkening back to days before the secondary route was opened, built as part of the five incremental phases of improvements required under the state’s once-planned Route 16 bypass.
The 2.8-mile two-lane road was built at a cost of $10 million by the state and then reassigned to the town after it was completed.
R.M. Piper of Plymouth is the construction company that did the roundabout work.
The third roundabout provides access from the east to the long-awaited and much-litigated 69,845-square-foot Market Basket that developer Robert Barsamian of Settlers Green on Dec. 28 said is scheduled to be completed in late spring 2023.
In 2018, the Conway Planning Board unanimously gave conditional site-plan approval to Settlers Green for the new grocery store proposed to be built between Barnes Road and Common Court in North Conway. The site is just south of Home Depot, east of Settlers Green Streetside and north of the North Conway Grand Hotel.
The project had been sidelined for years by a series of lawsuits filed by Bellevue Properties, owners of the abutting North Conway Grand, which claimed that traffic and road maintenance issues would impact their business. Conway planners, who OK’d the project, were sued along with Settlers. However, the state courts tossed the suits, siding with the town and Settlers Green.
Barsamian said supply chain issues slowed the construction, but it’s now moving forward.
The coming of Market Basket has been much anticipated by shoppers. The store will add a fourth supermarket to that area of town, joining Hannaford, Shaw’s and Walmart.
As for the North-South Road, late Conway historian David Emerson was prescient when he said prior to its grand opening in August 2002, “It’s very important and very historic. It’s a real turning point. We will think of Conway history as before and after the North-South Road. It’s been such a bottleneck for so long, with no alternative routes. Suddenly there is a secondary street.”
7. Dysfunctional school board
The Conway School Board struggled to make decisions or at least stick to them in the final third of 2022. The board was unable to reach a consensus on who should fill a vacant seat on its panel, and, still, today, is wrestling with establishing a policy on how to fill a vacancy.
Board members at one point voted to move the sixth grade to the middle school, only to reserve their decision at the next meeting, which led to two members apologizing to the community for not letting it weigh in on the topic.
On Aug. 8, the seat had been awarded to former board chair Joe Lentini, who fell short in a re-election bid in April. But that was prior to the deadline of Aug. 12, so more interviews took place and the deadline was extended to Aug. 22. Three hours before that meeting, Lentini withdrew his name from consideration.
On Aug. 22, the board was split 3-3 between nominations for Angers and Jerry Goodrich. At one point, Angers withdrew his candidacy, thinking the board would then appoint Goodrich, but that did not happen.
On Sept. 27, under RSA 671:33, Conway selectmen were forced to step in to appoint a member to serve until April. Mike DiGregorio, who had previously served on the school board, was chosen from a field of six candidates that included Angers, Michaela Clement, Jac Cuddy, Linda Burns and Gregory Stanley.
In addition, the board has wrestled with a “Vacancies and Unexpired Term Fulfillment” policy to the point that member Joe Mosca suggested on Dec. 12, if a tie between two candidates for an open seat arises again, it should be broken by drawing numbers out of a hat, a method used by N.H. Secretary of State’s office. The board tabled that discussion to another night.
On Aug. 8, the board voted 4-2 to relocate sixth-graders from Conway, John H. Fuller and Pine Tree elementary schools to Kennett Middle, but two weeks later, with 60 people in the audience, the board reversed its vote 4-2 against moving the sixth-graders.
“I still support the sixth-graders moving to the middle school, but I don’t think we took into consideration — I know I didn’t and I apologize, it’s on me — for the impact it was going to have on the fifth-grade students this upcoming year and the teachers that are going into this current school year. One year for planning is not appropriate,” said board member Ryan Wallace, who changed his vote along with colleague Barbara Lyons.
“I apologize that I voted in the affirmative,” Lyons said. “I was focused on the logistics, I was focused on being fiscally responsible, I was focused on what repairs needed to be done for the students to move here, what it was going to look like facility-wise, where the kids were going to go. I did not do my due diligence on the education piece.”
8. Short-term rentals court case
The New Hampshire Supreme Court in November heard oral arguments in the case of Town of Conway v. Scott Kudrick, a local short-term rental owner. The town’s lawyer said that if Kudrick prevails, hotels could spring up in residential neighborhoods, Kudrick’s lawyer said that Conway had the chance to change its zoning to ban STRs in residential neighborhoods but did not do so.
The case resulted from a 2021 vote in which residents rejected a proposal by selectmen to allow and regulate non-owner-occupied STRs anywhere that single-family homes are permitted in town.
Seeking to clarify their zoning law, selectmen filed for a declaratory judgment against Kudrick.
Then-Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius sided with Kudrick in January, stating that STRs fit within the Conway zoning’s definition of residential/dwelling unit “and thus need not be owner-occupied in residential districts.”
Selectmen appealed that decision to the state Supreme Court and the case is currently pending with just one days left in the year. Meanwhile, selectmen are planning to expand the building department with the idea of regulating STRs in mind.
In August, Kudrick was charged with illegally voting in Conway’s municipal election. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office alleges Kudrick really lived in Massachusetts at the time.
9. Notable retirements
The winds of change blew through several offices in the Mount Washington Valley as several prominent community leaders announced their retirements. Janice Crawford, the face of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce for nearly 25 years, retired on July 29. Michelle Cruz, who has been with the Chamber for five years, became her successor.
“I am very grateful for this opportunity and thank Janice for all the support that she has provided me in preparation for this transition,” Cruz said.
Members at that time Crawford took office had dwindled to about 250 — but she grew membership to 800 (it took a hit during COVID and now stands at about 650). After 32 years in the tourism marketing business, Crawford said she is looking forward to the next chapter in her life, where she hopes to mentor young people, especially women starting out in business and government.
Also in July, Conway Town Manager Tom Holmes passed the baton to John Eastman, who had served as the town’s parks and recreation director for the past 27 years. Assistant Recreation Director Michael Lane was promoted to fill Eastman’s seat on Aug. 1.
Hired as Conway tax assessor on Aug. 1, 1994. Holmes became town manager on Aug. 1, 2017. He had his hands full the past few years with the pandemic, short-term rentals and moving town hall, but through it all, he proved unflappable.
Holmes was honored with a retirement party at the North Conway Country Club on July 19. He thanked the board of selectmen that he has worked with. “And even though you don’t always agree, you always do come to some sort of accommodation. It’s amazing. Very impressive,” said Holmes.
The longest-serving town employee, Betty Holmes, also retired after 44 years of unparalleled service as
the only animal control officer Conway and Bartlett had ever known.
“She has an incredible gift in dealing with animals,” Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley, who worked with Holmes for the bulk of his career while with the Conway Police Department, said.
On the education front, after 10 years, Erin Mayo, the head of school at Fryeburg Academy, and Gayle Dembowski, after 14 years as the principal at Jackson Grammar School, will step down in June. Mayo has accepted a head of school post at the Doane Academy, an independent pre-K-12 day school, in Burlington, N.J., where she is slated to start on July 1.
Dembowski is not sure what she and her husband Richard will do after retirement.
“We’re actually thinking about the ocean,” she said. “We want to get closer to medical services. As much as we love Chatham, we have no cell service and it’s a 40-minute trip to go to a grocery store."
10. Leavitt's bakery's illegal sign/mural
The controversy over whether a work of art is a sign because it depicts items sold at a store was an issue that dominated the proceedings of the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment concerning a mural created by Kennett High students for Leavitt’s Country Bakery in Conway in June.
It led to calls for the town to rewrite its zoning ordinance concerning signs.
The ZBA on Nov. 16 denied by a 5-0 vote a request for a rehearing by Sean Young, the owner of Leavitt’s Country Bakery, regarding its oversized sign/mural.
The ZBA on Sept. 21 unanimously denied Young’s request for a variance for the mural.
The denial followed a decision at the ZBA’s Aug. 17 meeting when it upheld a determination by Conway Assistant Building Inspector Jeremy Gibbs that the mural of baked goods and mountaintops, though it had no words, was a non-conforming wall sign and exceeded size restrictions because it advertised items sold at the bakery.
Robert Frommer, Institute for Justice senior attorney and director of IJ’s Project on the Fourth Amendment, wrote the town on Nov. 14 asking it to refrain from enforcing the ordinance.
“We have a national sign initiative, where we work with small businesses around the country against arbitrary discriminatory sign codes,” said Frommer.
Young and his attorney Jake Crabbs of Cooper Cargill Chant told the Sun their understanding is that the town through its attorney Jason Dennis of Hastings Law Firm of Fryeburg is doing an internal analysis of the ordinance and that the town would not be imposing fines to Leavitt’s during that review. Dennis in an earlier interview with the Sun backed up that assertion.
