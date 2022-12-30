CONWAY — They said what?
The Quote of the Week appears every Saturday on Page 7a as part of the Week in Review. Here are our favorites from the past year.
• “I would say to you, ladies and gentlemen, that the budget process, if you can’t find a 1.5 percent cut in your budget, you’re either, one, extremely proficient, or not looking all that hard.” — Conway Budget Committee Chairman Jim LeFebvre on Feb. 9.
• “We don’t want to have to walk around with a tape measure. I know (staff) don’t want to have to determine what percentage (of a student’s belly) can be exposed.” — Kevin Carpenter, principal of Kennett High School, discussing a proposed new dress code at the high school on Feb. 13.
• “My hand was shaking when I wrote that check for almost $1,000 for a tank of oil this morning.” — Fryeburg Selectman Tom Klinepeter, referencing sticker shock at the rise in fuel prices on March 22.
• “I have friends that live up in Birch Hill. They say every weekend it’s a circus up there.” — State Rep. Tom Buco (D-Conway), explaining why he thinks towns should be able to draft ordinances regulating or banning short-term rentals on March 29.
• “There’s strippers there, OK? But they’re clothed strippers. They are covered on the nipple and they are covered below. It’s a gentleman’s club.” — Prospective Tamworth gentleman’s club owner Joe Pepe, explaining his proposal to Tamworth selectmen on April 20. (The club never opened.)
• “Is it going to be like the rest of the town, where you call an ambulance to transport you and that’s all you get?You call Conway Village and you get your life saved.” —Former Conway Village Fire District Commissioner Janine Bean at a meeting on dissolving the district April 26.
• “You need to jump now!” — A firefighter urging Red Jacket Mountain View Resort guest Meghan Beane of Pembroke, Mass., to jump to the second floor. Bean was trapped on a third- floor balcony by the fire that destroyed the south wing of the building on April 30.
• “They come in at a pretty good clip. And they’re not gonna be waiting for me to get around that rotary. They’re going to try to challenge me there. That’s my opinion. I prefer the light.” — Resident Linda Kearney, who attended the May 9 public hearing by the state DOT on whether to put a roundabout at East Conway Road.
• “This bruin has become too brazen and now is creating a safety issue in town.” — Jackson Police Chris Perley after a bear wandered into a residence and also broke into a vehicle in the village on June 6.
• “That ‘Just Don’t Say Gay’ bill in Florida, that telling kids about gays will make them gay, is just not true ... Just because people are aware of gays does not make them gay.” — White Mountains Pride co-founder Chris Bellis on June 24.
• “With a stoplight, it’s very binary: The light is green, or it’s red. ... It’s a lot safer.” — Fran Sarro, speaking with Conway selectmen on June 28 against the roundabout proposal at the Route 302/ East Conway Road intersection versus a stoplight.
• “We positively won’t find anybody.” — Conway Selectman Carl Thibodeau in response to fellow Selectman Mary Carey Seavey saying, “Let’s be positive” about finding people to staff Whitaker Meeting House in order to open bathrooms there to the public on July 5.
• “Nobody readily accepts change, except a baby crying with a messy diaper.” — Larry Martin at Tuesday’s selectmen’s meeting speaking in favor of paid public parking on July 13.
• “I am not going to continue with this interview if you guys are going to sit here and say that our economy is in a better place than it was two years ago, because that is not a fact.” — 25-year- old congressional candidate Karoline Leavitt (R-Hampton) during a Sun editorial board on Sept. 1.
• “It means go for it.” — Conway Selectman John Colbath, explaining the rationale behind the new yellow flashing arrows installed by NH DOT at six stoplights around town on Sept. 12.
• “You question our qualifications, our motives and now you question the way we’re doing it. My board is very ethical and I’m tired of this. I’m tired of my board being assaulted.” — Marc Ohlson, chairman of the planning board in Madison responding to resident Sharon Schilling, who questioned if members had a conflict in proposing an article to regulate short-term rentals on Nov. 3.
• “I think I’ve done a terrific job for the people in this area. I’m sad that the voters didn’t think I had done a good job.” — Karen Umberger on No. 8 after losing her state rep seat in the general election.
• “I judge everything on my weight. About 60 pounds ago, when we were building the high school and I was on the facility committee, we estimated back in 2004 that we need to be putting $800,000 a year away.” — Conway School Board member Mike DiGregorio commenting on the projected $15,398,000 in maintenance projected costs for the Conway School District on Nov. 14.
• “The analogy I would give is you’re building a dam without talking to the people who live on the shoreline. And I think that’s unfair.” — Alec Tarberry of the Berry Companies on the proposed parking fee for North Conway Village on Nov. 22.
• “If you lose 25 percent, that’s a lot of people. That’s a lot of revenue. That’s a lot of damage to our reputation because they’re ... (just) not going to come back.” — Conway Scenic Railroad Brian Solomon on his prediction that paid parking will drive tourists away on Nov. 29.
• “So if you don’t want to pay a parking fee, then don’t go to North Conway Village, or go and make sure that you have a list of things that you need to accomplish at the time you’re there.” — Conway Selectman Carl Thibodeau, speaking about the proposed paid parking plan on Dec. 12.
• “They vote to elect somebody.” — SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard, in response to a question from Conway School Board member Randy Davison’s about what other school districts do to break a tie vote when trying to fill a vacancy on the board on Dec. 12.
