CONWAY — February vacation weeks roll along, with the first about to end and the second one starting.
Machine groomed and loose granular conditions (with fresh powder from Friday’s flurries) and almost everything open makes for great skiing and riding this weekend, featuring snow showers today and sunny skies and freezing temps Sunday. Remember to book reservations at your favorite area online.
The Conway Scenic Railroad (conwayscenic.com) is also offering snow trains to Bartlett daily.
Here were ski conditions as of Friday:
ALPINE
• BLACK MOUNTAIN (blackmt.com; 603-383-4490):42 of 45 trails and three of five lifts: Lostbo Cabin open. Today’s recommended route: Maple Slalom Chute to Upper Speedwell to Bob-A-Link to Jubilee. Uphill route is designated to Black Beauty Trail. Check the webpage for Lostbo Pub specials.
• BRETTON WOODS (brettonwoods.com; 603-278-3320): All 63 trails and 35 glades, with six of 10 lifts. Bretton Woods has the most open terrain in New Hampshire with over 460 acres of skiing and riding.
• CRANMORE (cranmore.com; 603-356-5543): Open with 53 of 57 trails and six of seven lifts and Tubing Park. Packed powder. Lifts are spinning from 8:30 a.m. -4 p.m., with early load at 8 a.m. on the Skimobile Express Quad for season passholders. South Quad will operate from 4-8 p.m. for night skiing. Advance ticket sales only and limited capacity. The Tubing Park is open daily through Feb. 21. The park will be closed midweek and reopen for Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 27 and 28.
• KING PINE (kingpine.com; 603-367-8896): It's 100 percent open (all 17 trails and all five lifts); lifts running from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Pine Meadow Tubing Park, Crooked Pine terrain park are open. Tohko Dome Ice Skating rink open daily 9 a.m.- 9 p.m. Snow tubing tickets are sold out for today. Advance ticket reservations and rentals strongly recommended.
• SADDLEBACK (saddlebackmaine.com; 207-864-5671): Now 100 percent open with all 68 trails and all three lifts. Located in Rangeley, Maine, Saddleback reopened in December after a five-year hiatus with an overhauled lodge, new chairlift and protocols aimed at keeping skiers safe in a pandemic. Driving distance from North Conway: 115 miles, following the U.S. 2 route.
CROSS-COUNTRY
• BEAR NOTCH (bearnotchskitouring.com; 603-374-2277): Excellent terrain throughout the network with this week’s snow and grooming. Ski lessons and guided snowshoe tours by appointment. 70 kilometers of skiing and snowshoeing.
• BRETTON WOODS NORDIC (brettonwoods.com; 603-278-3328): Total of 59.7 of 100 km open with 28 tracked and 29 skate groomed.
• GREAT GLEN TRAILS (greatglentrails.com; 603-466-2333): 17 of 45 kilometers of classic groomed; 20 of 45 km skate groomed. 45 km snowshoeing. SnowCoach and tubing open; fat biking as well.
• JACKSON SKI TOURING (jacksonxc.org; 603-383-9355): 100.2 km open with 61 km classic and skate-groomed open. Trail loop of the day: Woodchuck Fields. 14 inches of snow over the past seven days.
• MWV SKI TOURING (mwvskitouring.org; 603-356-9920): 45 kilometers open single track and skate-groomed for cross country skiing and 45 km snowshoe and 2 km fat biking in Whitaker Woods and Powerline. Trail passes available at Ragged Mountain Equipment. Saturday guided snowshoe walks through March 13, departing from Ragged Mountain Equipment at 1 p.m.; weekly snowshoe yoga, Sundays through March 14, departing at 10 a.m.
• 100-ACRE WOOD (believeinbooks.org/trail-system; 604-356-9980): All trails skate-groomed, frozen granular surface. Half-mile Storybook Trail: “A Flower in the Snow” by Tracey Corderoy and Sophi Allsopp.
• THE RESERVE AT PURITY SPRING (kingpine.com; 603-367-8896): Purity Spring Resort XC & Snowshoe has 20 km open for groomed skiing and 22 km for snowshoeing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.