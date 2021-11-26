CONWAY — Next weekend, the Festival of Trees will open in Settlers Green outlet mall in North Conway, inviting all to stroll through a veritable holiday wonderland of decorated trees.
Starting Friday, Nov. 26, and running through Sunday, Nov. 28, and then again Friday, Dec. 3, through Saturday, Dec. 4, the public is invited to stop by the space next to Lindt Chocolate (Unit A14) to view the themed trees, which have been spectacularly decorated by local non-profits, businesses and individuals, and then take part in a raffle to win the chance to take their favorite of the 80 or so trees home.
Visitors can walk among aisles of lighted trees decked out in silver and gold, red and green, plaid and rainbows. Some have special themes like dinosaurs, teddy bears and gnomes.
They can take part in special holiday-themed games to get in the spirit. In addition, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be holding court.
“I love it. It’s my total release from the world,” says organizer Mary Carey Seavey, who founded the event six years ago.
Seavey, who heads up RSVP (the Retired Senior Volunteer Program, which is the primary beneficiary of the Festival of Trees event) confided that she collects teddy bears throughout the year for her signature “A Beary Merry Christmas” tree, a highlight of each year’s festival.
“All of my family are into it, just like I am," said Seavey, who is also a Conway selectman.
"I have the support of wonderful friends and RSVP volunteers. It’s been a wonderful thing,” she said, noting that one sister knits sweaters for each of approximately 20 bears for the tree, and other family members help her decorate. “It’s really a fun time."
All the trees are being raffled. Admission of $10 provides 10 tickets that people drop in the bag or bucket at the base of their favorite tree. To increase your odds of winning the raffle, additional tickets can be bought at a cost of 25 tickets for $10.
RSVP board member Marshall Allan enjoys helping out at the festival.
As a volunteer medical transport driver for RSVP, Allan knows how important the festival is to the agency’s fundraising. “This all goes to reimburse drivers for gas and mileage,” he said. “I think it’s important for people to know where the money goes.”
The festival is a major fundraiser for the Carroll County agency’s Meals on Wheels program, which takes prepared meals to seniors in their homes, and the medical transportation program, which helps the elderly, disabled and veterans get to medical appointments both locally and as far away as Boston (see related story).
The festival's goal is to shine a light on these valuable programs as well as to raise the approximately $60,000 needed to fund transportation services for both.
“It’s a fundraiser that’s very much needed,” said June Waltz, vice president of the RSVP board, who will be one of the greeters at the parties that bookend the two weekends of the event.
Waltz says she tells everyone they must come to see the trees.
“It’s going to make you feel good, filled with the Christmas spirit. There are many trees and it’s so beautiful. As many years as we’ve been doing it, I’m still in awe,” she said.
Two “Celebration Among the Trees” cocktail parties take place 6-8 p.m. each Friday. The parties, which are open to everyone for a $10 admission, include music, dance performances, visits with Mrs. Claus, children’s games, complimentary hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar and a faux-wreath auction.
In addition to the raffle, there's also a competition for bragging rights among the tree decorators. At the Nov. 26 party, judges were set to wander among the trees to pick their favorites, with the winners announced at the end of the evening. Today, visitors will find out which were the winning trees.
At the next party on Friday, Dec. 3, Creative Sole dance studio will perform and Tuckerman Brewing Co. will be in charge of the bar with a selection of beer and wine.
In the weeks leading up to the opening, the space has been alive with volunteers decorating and setting up trees.
“This is my favorite out of all the fundraisers we do. I’m so big on the holidays,” said co-organizer Angelica Kitsis, who also coordinates the RSVP medical transport team. “Even though it’s hard work, it makes you feel warm inside.”
Seavey says the event gives businesses a chance to promote themselves. Many of themed trees reflect the business, like the Bank of New Hampshire’s entry, decorated in dollar bills and rings of money bands, and Vito Marcello’s, which includes hand-painted wine glasses hanging from its branches.
Some are whimsical. Janice Brotherton of Valley Artisans and Vintage Market in Conway created a tree dressed as a gnome. “He’s really cute, and gnomes are very popular right now,” she said.
Brotherton also helped with the White Mountain Independents’ tree, decorated with Christmas balls stuffed with $20 gift certificates to 25 White Mountain Independent member shops.
Conway Public Library and non-profits like the New England Ski Museum, 4-H groups and White Mountains Pride also submitted entries.
For the gamblers out there, the board of directors for RSVP has decorated a tree with $100 worth of scratch tickets.
Some trees represent hours of work, like the Mount Washington Valley Economic Council’s tree, which has a Christmas caroling theme and hand-burned wooden ornaments.
Leo Gauthier of Conway was seen at the space last week, turning dinosaur toys into ornaments.
“Every year, I try to do a little something in honor of my son. His name was Stephan. He died about three years ago (at age 31) from a drug overdose,” Gauthier said.
Gauthier said as a child his son went to a therapist, who used his love of dinosaurs to help with his speech. “She got him to say big dinosaur words before he could say simpler words. It was unbelievable,” he said. “So I knew I had to do something with dinosaurs.”
Among the individual entries, Glenn and Angel Paranal Noble, have created a silver tree with decorations in different shades of blue that they called “Stars at Night.”
“Angel does more than I do,” said Glenn. “I enjoy watching him create. He’s already got plans for next year. He starts shopping the day after Christmas,” when decorations go on sale.
Glenn is also the assistant manager at Home Depot and staff at the store are also creating a tree — “Sweet Dreams” with a jester hat, cupcakes and dancing bears.
While he says it’s a lot of work, he adds, “It’s so rewarding in the end,” both in supporting a good cause and knowing “someone’s going to have something in their home that you created.”
Students from the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School’s Drama Llamas club were also spotted decorating a tree with a “Sound of Music” theme. They hung handmade ornaments illustrating lyrics to the songs “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” “Do-Re-Me” and “My Favorite Things.”
Ava Weindling, 9, and her sister Zinnia, 8, who was holding a “Wild geese that fly with the moon on their wings” ornament, said they like the trees because “they’re happy and they’re fun. You don’t even have to have a theme. Ours at home never has a theme.”
Among the competition categories were “Children’s Dream,” “Traditional Christmas,” “International” and “Small Tree” (under 3 feet tall).
There are several rules that all entrants must abide by. The trees must be artificial due to fire safety codes. Tree skirts, a quality tree stand and a 12-foot extension cord are required; toppers are optional; pre-lit trees are recommended; edible items, loose glitter and confetti are not permitted.
Other than that, the theme and details are up to each tree decorator.
Last week, Sandy Stowell of Albany was seen working on a beautiful traditional tree, covering it in golden ribbons, bows and ornaments.
A former flower shop owner, she dipped into her large stock of materials to find inspiration.
These days, Stowell spends much of her time caring for her daughter, Lisa Horne, a disabled veteran who was injured several years ago in a motorcycle accident.
Stowell said, "I’m going to bring my daughter down here when they get it all set up and see if we can find something to put a smile on her face.”
In an alcove, Sheryl Kovalik, president of the North Conway Community Center board, steamed tablecloths for the children’s games area.
In a new addition to the event, the center will host game booths. “Most of them are tossing games where we have fake snowballs for them to throw at the (targets)," Kovalik said. "Hopefully, they will enjoy playing when they come through.”
Seavey is happy to have the community center take part since the center is RSVP’s fiscal agent.
“We’re their umbrella organization,” Kovalik said. “One of Mary’s thoughts was if we were present for this event, it would be a great way for us to talk about the fact that we do have a shared existence at the level of the non-profit status.”
“They’re our 501(c)(3) fiscal agent, and they really support us,” Seavey said. “Without the North Conway Community Center, we wouldn’t exist."
Another participant is Bob Gillis, who had an online business for several years selling Christmas trees, blow-ups and decorations.
While he’s gotten out of the business, he said, he still has a 53-foot trailer “full of stuff,” which he and his girlfriend, Vy Som, opened this month to decorate three 7 1/2 foot-tall revolving trees.
“It’s good to get out and get involved in community events,” Gillis said.
The Mount Washington Valley’s “Festival of Trees: A White Mountains’ Christmas” is now in its sixth year, though the fifth year was canceled due to the pandemic. Seavey modeled it on one she helped start in 1994 in Methuen, Mass., with a group of friends. That festival is still going strong and has raised millions for non-profits over the uears, she said.
The Conway festival has moved several times, starting at the Salyards Center (the brick church building in Conway Village now owned by Conway Historical Society and leased to the Robert Frost Charter School).
It later moved to the Journey Church and the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort. This year, when organizers were looking for a new location, Seavey said Settlers Green Marketing Manager Laura Lemieux offered a vacant space at the complex.
“Settlers Green was wonderful to donate the space,” Seavey said. “It’s a new adventure, which is always nice.”
On display throughout the festival will be two vintage Skimobile cars from Cranmore, donated by an anonymous benefactor to be auctioned later to support scholarships to Conway Recreation’s summer camp program.
The Festival of Trees will be open to visitors today from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 28, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; and Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Together with Mrs. Claus, Conway Public Library’s children’s librarian Tessa Narducci will host story times today from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. and Dec. 3 from 3-5 p.m. Creative Sole dance troupe will perform today at 2 p.m. as well. Hot chocolate will be available.
Raffle drawings will be held Sunday, Dec. 5, and winners will be called in the afternoon to pick up their trees, beginning at 2 p.m.
For more information, go to nhfestivaloftrees.com for updates and more information.
