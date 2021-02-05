CONWAY — When Mel Elam of North Conway was looking for a hiking companion, little did she know that her purr-fect match at the Conway Area Humane Society would turn out to be a feline social media sensation with over 1,000 Facebook friends.
Elam, 36, is originally from Boston and moved to the Mount Washington Valley in 2009, first in Tamworth before moving to North Conway. She works as a surgical technologist at Memorial Hospital and before that was an EMT for North Conway Ambulance. Elam, who is currently single, has four children, Vincent, 15, Elijah, 12, Shiloh, 8 and Maia, 4.
After the passing of her original hiking partner, a chocolate Lab named Leia, and her senior male cat Darth, Elam went to the Conway Area Humane Society last September to find a companion for her other cat, Tula.
She was actually searching for a small black kitten, not a 10-month-old gray striped domestic shorthair.
But “she reached out of her cage, which was below this little black kitten’s cage, and grabbed me,” Elam said of the cat she ended up taking home. “I looked and looked at her and thought, ‘Oh, God, here we go.’”
Elam named the cat Floki after a character on the History Channel show “Vikings” who she described as a mischievous boat builder. She thought she’d be getting a male black kitten and that he would be mischievous like the Viking. “I just kept the name even though she’s female,” said Elam.
Floki was called Mandy at the shelter, according to Conway Area Humane Society Executive Director Tim Westwig. A stray who was brought into a Fort Lauderdale shelter with a sibling who was ill and didn’t survive, she came to Conway from Florida along with 20 other cats.
“Floki was only here at the shelter for I think about a week before Mel discovered her or (Floki) discovered her,” said Westwig.
Elam said the Florida shelter is called Wonder Paws Rescue of Fort Lauderdale. After discovering Floki on social media, “her foster mom reached out, and they are incredibly excited to see that Floki is living her best life in her forever home,” Elam posted on Facebook.
“What a fantastic foster family she had thanks to a great rescue organization. They even sent me some of her baby pictures. The power of social media never stops amazing me.”
So how did Floki end up tackling New Hampshire’s 4,000-footers?
Elam said years ago she saw a man hiking with a cat on Mount Washington, so Elam decided to give it a go, starting with much smaller climbs like Black Cap and Peaked. Elam purchased a Lupine Pet lead and harness from Four Your Paws Only in North Conway.
Floki was a natural. “She just took to it. She really enjoyed it a lot,” said Elam. In fact, she said, when the cat senses it might be time to go for a hike, Floki will sit in or on her pack.
Now that it’s winter, Floki, who weighs about 10 pounds, is content to ride in Elam’s backpack where she is snuggly warm.
Elam said she doesn’t want the snow to hurt Floki’s paws. “If she wants to get down, I can feel her moving around and start to squirm. I’ll let her down and she’ll walk right next to me,” said Elam. “When she’s ready to get back in, she’ll climb up my leg or she’ll stop and sit and look up at me or she’ll try to climb in the pack. She has no shame in telling me what she wants.”
Elam carries food and water for Floki. Sometimes Floki will drink out of a stream she comes across.
During the warm weather months, Floki has climbed many of the mountains under her own power, including Chocorua.
In terms of getting to the mountain, Elam said in her car she uses a system that involves carabiner that’s connected to the buckled seatbelt. Floki sits in the passenger side seat in a cat bed.
Floki is always tethered to Elam on hikes.
“The only time she ever got spooked in the pack was when I was climbing down a boulder, and a man and his dog were coming up,” said Elam. “The dog and I were face to face. And the dog realized there was a cat in my pack, and leaned in to sniff innocently. Floki batted at his face just because he got so close so fast but did not not hurt him.”
Sometimes when Floki doesn’t know what to make of people approaching her, she will do a “cat crouch” in the brush. “If they approach her slowly, which they do, she’ll come out and actually say hello,” said Elam, adding Floki loves attention.
Which is good because she’s getting plenty on TV, radio and social media.
Elam started documenting their travels by posting photos on Facebook and Instagram. And after “New Hampshire Chronicle,” WMUR-Channel 9’s popular nightly magazine program, highlighted the pair on Jan. 26, Floki became an overnight sensation.
“Both her Instagram and Facebook went from around 500 followers to over 1,000,” said Elam. “And the people that have reached out have just been incredible.”
People have reached out wanting Floki merchandise. Some have asked her to write a children’s book or to make a Floki calendar.
“I don’t even know where to start. I laugh because I never in a million years thought that this was going to turn into what it has,” said Elam. “It’s kind of overwhelming. I honestly only wanted a hiking companion.”
Word started getting out about Floki after their first 4,000-foot mountain climb on Mount Moosilauke last September (they’ve since logged 26 more 4,000-footers). A woman shot a candid photo of Elam cuddling Floki on a 4k hiking Facebook page and posted the photo. Elam posted more photos to the group called “Hike the NH 4,000 Footers.”
“It just kind of snowballed from there,” said Elam. “And everybody was sending such positive messages and comments back saying, ‘Oh my gosh, this is so cool. Thank you for being a light in this dark time that we’re in.’”
In early fall, a Portsmouth area radio personality named Kira Lew, who co-hosts “Chio and Kira in the Morning” on WOKQ 97.5, picked up on the social media chatter and did a story about the duo.
“People were so excited about Floki on that very first post,” said Elam. “And (Kira) got wind of it. She immediately reached out and asked if she could talk to me and use some of the pictures.”
Floki’s Instagram account happened a bit more dramatically.
While the pair were hiking Mount Hale one day, a woman approached Elam and suggested that Floki needed an Instagram profile.
“Literally on the trail, ‘Adventures with Floki Cat’ was created by myself and this other female hiker, and I don’t even know her name,” said Elam. “And that’s how the Instagram started. And then eventually, I went on to make a Facebook page because everybody kept saying, “Oh my gosh, she needs a Facebook page, too.’ And so, ‘Adventures with Floki’ happened.”
Floki’s hiking itinerary isn’t published anywhere in advance, so spotting her on the trail is a matter of luck.
In addition to hiking, Floki has gone skiing with Elam. Floki sat in Elam’s pack while Elam skied down Hurricane Mountain Road, above the gate which is closed this time of year. Once the warmer weather returns, Elam plans to bring Floki out in her kayak.
People who seek to hike with their own cat need to have patience, said Elam. She advised that people should start with young cats who may be open-minded to wearing a harness.
Speaking of harnesses, Dave Jensen, president of Center Conway-based Lupine Pet, said, that business is going very well.
“Overall, since the start of the pandemic, we have seen a spike in cat harness sales, which we attribute more to lots of cats being adopted (which is awesome) rather than cats going on hikes,” he said.
Of Floki and Elam’s regional fame, Jensen had this to say: “Very cool!”
Jensen agreed with Elam that training a cat to wear a harness is frequently easier with a kitten. He also directed the Sun to a video from cat behaviorist Jackson Galaxy about walking cats and cat harnesses. Galaxy is best known for hosting the Animal Planet Show “My Cat From Hell.”
Galaxy says that cats who want to go outside are good candidates for leash walking. He says the process of getting a cat comfortable with leash wa;king involves getting a cat to associate a clicker noise with their favorite treat, then the clicker and treat with the harness and leash. The cat should get comfortable with the harness and leash inside before the cat is taken outside.
Although Floki is a bona fide celebrity, she doesn’t mug for the camera and so Elam said she ends up taking “a lot” of photos to get great shots. She uses her iPhone 11’s “live” photo setting which actually records a short video. Then she edits the photos with Photoshop to make the colors pop.
Elam would love to use Floki’s newfound fame to benefit the Humane Society.
“That would be a really awesome way to give back to the community,” she said. “Especially because without them I would never have met her.”
Westwig said the “good news” is that despite (or perhaps because of) the COVID-19 pandemic, people are still adopting animals and right now, there are more adoption requests than there are animals available.
However the one major issue is that the pandemic has caused is that it has prevented the Humane Society from being able to do its normal fundraisers. Now they are doing online events like Paddy O’Paws, which is coming up in March.
Normally Paddy O’Paws is a brunch and in-person auction. “This year, we’re gonna be doing it as an online live online auction event,” said Westwig.
Floki isn’t the only famous cat to come from the Conway Area Humane Society. Mount Washington Observatory’s late cat Marty also came from the shelter. Marty recently passed away at the age of 13 after a dozen years of living at Mount Washington’s summit.
Marty, a Maine Coon cat who lost his home in a fire, was adopted from the Conway Area Humane Society and moved to the summit of Mount Washington in January of 2008.
He was named for a local icon, Channel 8 TV engineer/weather reporter Marty Engstrom, who worked at the summit from 1964-2002 and now lives in Fryeburg, Maine.
“We love to see alumni that come from the shelter getting good press and getting people excited about adopting,” said Westwig.
Another famous mountain-climbing pet was Atticus, made famous by human companion Tom Ryan of Jackson in the best-selling book “Following Atticus: Forty-eight High Peaks, One Little Dog, and an Extraordinary Friendship.”
To see photos and videos of Floki tackling the 4,000-footers, find “Adventures with Floki” on Facebook and go to Instagram, where the profile tag is adventureswithflokicat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.