CONWAY — After the Conway Planning Board at its June 9 meeting voted to require full site-plan review for a proposal to change a building from retail to restaurant use at Settlers Green, developer Rob Barsamian of OVP Management at Settlers Green said he will return for the review.
Citing parking concerns, chair Ben Colbath, selectmen’s representative Steve Porter, secretary Erik Corbett, members Eliza Grant, Bill Barbin and Mark Hounsell and alternate Ted Phillips voted 7-0 on June 9 that the proposal proposal to convert a 10,941-square-foot retail space in Building G to a 238-seat, 49-seat lounge and restaurant should have full site-plan review.
Until recently, Building G — on the west side of Settlers, on the left as you enter from White Mountain Highway — was home to Craghoppers, which has since moved to Building I.
Barsamian was not present but was represented by attorney Derek Lick of Sulloway & Hollis of Concord.
Arguing that full site-plan review was needed due to parking concerns was attorney Roy Tillsley Jr. of Burnstein Shur of Manchester, representing Bellevue Properties Inc., owners of the North Conway Grand and long a litigant against Settlers Green, especially for parking issues related to the now-under-construction Market Basket at Settlers Green.
Lick said Building G was part of the Market Basket application in 2018 and they were not proposing any change on the square footage and the only change would be to go from retail to a restaurant with a small retail component.
He said OVP Management at the time of the Market Basket approval looked to see how the proposed change of use would impact that standard and determined it would not have any effect.
He stated that the alternate standard used by the board at the time — the 1999 version of the Urban Land Use Institute shopping center standard — examined the project as a whole and that under that standard, as long as the restaurant use is less than 10 percent of the total footprint of the building, the parking could be counted as if it were retail.
He said OVP determined that the percentage of dining in the project was 9.3 percent of all square footage in Settlers Green.
In arguing for a full site-plan review, Tilsley said the 10 percent issue glossed over the fact that Merlino’s Steak House has an easement to use Settlers' parking area and that the parking load for the proposed restaurant would be greater than what was in place for the retail use.
Although Lick declined to name the identity of the proposed restaurant, the store map outside Building G at Settlers Green states, “G20 Thirsty Moose — Coming Soon.” The Thirsty Moose Tap House has locations in Portsmouth, Exeter, Dover, Manchester and Merrimack.
The chain has a menu that includes burgers, wings, salads, pizza and specialties that include steak tips and prime rib.
At the June 9 meeting, Grant raised concerns not with the parking but the lack of green space, saying that trees and landscaping needs to be re-addressed for the level of change sought.
Hounsell said the board needed to have a better understanding of the impact of a 200-plus seat restaurant and that it was a significant change of use.
Colbath asked Lick if there were going to be any change to the exterior of Building G. He said there would not and in response to another question from Colbath added that no outdoor dining is planned.
Interviewed this week after the vote from his OVP Management office in Newton, Mass., Barsamian told the Sun that while disappointed to go to full site-plan review for his change-of-use proposal, he accepted that these things happen.
“Our change of use work," he stated. "We don't have a parking problem, we don't have a traffic issue.
"We just did a number of changes of uses in some of our other New Hampshire projects," he said, "and it was just a very administrative thing.”
Barsamian added, "It's a math equation — it either works, or it doesn't work, and this works."
The site-plan review process, he said, "is just unnecessary, a costly process for something that doesn't need that process.
"Now that we have to go to a site-plan review, we will, and we're going to look at other things we may want to get approved. If we have to go to a site plan review, we'll kind of look at everything and see if we just want to do this one thing and because you know, retail is changing dramatically,” Barsamian said.
"Retail in the next five years needs to adapt in order to stay vibrant, and also needs to grow in order to stay relevant," he continued.
"And it has to address what the need is of the local community that we're in. And right now, there's a need for a little more entertainment and service. And so we're trying to make those changes and adjustments in our shopping center. And we're doing it smart, and we're doing it the right way. We want to keep a vibrant, full shopping center and we want to make sure it works properly and that it's an asset to the community," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.