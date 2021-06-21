NORTH CONWAY — If you had stopped by the parking lot of the North Conway Grand Hotel on Sunday evening, you might have thought you'd stepped into a time machine that sent you back to the 1930s.
That's because the Model A Ford Club of America is beginning its 2021 tour of the White Mountain region this week and several hundred of the vintage automobiles had gathered in one place for a kick-off tailgate party.
The participants mingled with members of the public in the parking lot to admire the cars and socialize, as "oldies" sock-hop music played in the background.
The club brings together owners of the Model A, which was produced between 1928 and 1931 by the Ford Motor Company, for biennial tours at different locations across the country, according to Mark Smith, chairman of the Model A Ford Club of America, who organized the event with his wife — and president of The New Hampshire Lakes Region Model A Club — Heather Smith.
They said the White Mountains region was chosen as a scenic destination that could accommodate the large number of attendees and enable them to be COVID-safe.
As of Sunday evening, around 215 cars were registered for the week of tour events, with well over 420 people registered to take part in the festivities. Model A owners cames from 35 different states, ranging from New Englanders to cars all the way from California and Colorado.
Many brought their precious vehicles in trailers or even shipped them. But some drove from surprisingly far distances.
For example, Paul and Elaine Donley, who run a grain and dairy farm, took their Model A to North Conway all the way from Capron, Ill. The Donleys wre at a Model A gathering in Oshkosh, Wis., last week, took a ferry across Lake Michigan, then drove to the Mount Washington Valley, while taking in several national parks and scenic places along the way.
Paul Donley said he bought the car in pieces and did the work on it himself over the course of five years. Since then, the Donleys have driven it all over the country, including places like Gettysburg, Pa.; Niagara Falls, N.Y.., and event Utah two years ago for the 2019 Model A Ford Club of America event.
Robert and Elaine Bullard came from Hockley, Texas, to take part in the event. Rather than roughing it across the 2,000 miles in their three-speed car, the Bullards had their Model A shipped up to Maine, where they spent some time visiting Acadia National Park, touring car museums and lighthouses, and "eating lobster in just about every possible way you can make it" before coming to North Conway.
They guessed they had already put about 800 miles on their car and expected to add around 500 more this coming week.
"It's been really great," Robert Bullard said.
For the rest of the week, you will continue to see Model A Fords on local roads as the owners travel the Kancamagus Highway, up the Mt, Washington Auto Road, over to Sugar Hill and down to Wolfeboro, through Friday morning.
For more information about the Model A Ford Club of America, go to mafca.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.