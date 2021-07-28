PINKHAM NOTCH — Gov. Chris Sununu will serve as the grand marshal of this year’s Climb to the Clouds on Mount Washington next month.
Officials with the Sports Car Club of New Hampshire, organizers of the 2021 Subaru Mt. Washington Hillclimb planned for Aug. 13-15 at the Mt. Washington Auto Road in Gorham, announced Sununu’s involvement in the iconic event on Tuesday.
“We’re truly honored that Gov. Sununu will be joining us at this year’s Subaru Mt. Washington Hillclimb presented by Yokohama Tire on Sunday, Aug. 15,” stated Howard Roundy, event director of this year’s historic Climb to the Clouds Hillclimb.
“The governor has always been a strong advocate of outdoor recreation, as well as the tourism industry. Given that this event has drawn spectators, competitors and sponsors from across the United States and other countries to northern New Hampshire since 1904, it’s a wonderful opportunity to have Gov. Sununu join us this year to not only welcome everyone to North America’s oldest motorsports Hillclimb, but to take in the racing excitement as well.”
The 2021 Mt. Washington Hillclimb will serve as a three-day motorsports festival filled with a variety of motorsports-oriented activities for all ages including a vendor and food truck area along with a beer truck, historic car displays, an autograph session with a number of the event’s top racers capped off by the return of North America’s oldest motorsports Hillclimb along the 7.6-mile Mt. Washington Auto Road on Aug. 15.
This year’s field of drivers will feature 80 of the most skilled and daring athletes from across North America representing the disciplines of sportscar racing, endurance, circle track and hillclimb racing as well as rally racing.
Topping the list will be five-time United States Rally Champion and current Mt. Washington Hillclimb record holder, Travis Pastrana from Annapolis, Md.
Pastrana set a blistering fast time of 5 minutes, 44.72 seconds driving for Subaru Motorsports USA on the “Beast of the East” in 2017. He is hoping to set another overall record time this year by driving a brand new purpose-built 862 hp Subaru-backed WRX STI built by Vermont SportsCar in Milton, Vt., specifically for this event.
For more information on the Hillclimb, including the history of the event, a list of record times and how to purchase tickets to view the race from the base area or along the course go to mt-washington.com/climb-to-the-clouds.
