BERLIN — The state’s steel fabricators celebrated in Berlin Monday afternoon, with Gov. Chris Sununu signing a bill that will require New Hampshire to give preference to domestic steel fabricators when buying structural steel for large public construction projects.
Sununu tweeted that the legislation “prioritizes American-made steel in our state’s large-scale construction projects, making sure we keep economic opportunity right here in the 603 to benefit NH communities and families.”
In passing House Bill 1503, the state is joining more than 25 other states and the federal government that already have 'Buy American' laws in place.
The signing was held at Capone Iron Corporation North Woods factory in the city’s industrial park where President Stephen Capone was a force behind the bill.
“I’ve been championing this cause for 20-plus years he said in a phone interview.
Capone, who is also president of the Steel Fabricators of New England, said HB 1503 helps level the playing field for domestic companies competing against foreign competitors who receive subsidies and have lax environmental and labor laws. The predatory trade practices of foreign governments allow their companies to undercut American bidders.
Capone said the bill will apply to state construction projects like schools, libraries, municipal buildings, fire and police stations.
“These are jobs funded by our taxpayers,” he said, arguing that keeping the money domestic helps generate additional economic activity and jobs locally as the money is reinvested in local communities. He said there is a 1.5 multiplier factor, meaning that $10 million spent with local steel fabricators ends up generating $15 million in economic activity by the time it winds its way through the economy.
Proponents also point out that supply chain issues and product shortages demonstrate how important it is for the United States to increase its domestic manufacturing.
Capone noted that the bill had bipartisan support.
He said Hollie Noveletsky, owner and CEO of Novel Iron Work, worked with State Senator Tom Sherman to introduce SB 438 to support New Hampshire’s steel fabricators. SB 438 was killed but then the matter was brought back as an amendment to House Bill 438 and passed both the House and Senate.
"We got this bill through the legislature by sitting down and working across the aisle to determine how we could best support Granite State businesses," said
Sherman, a Democrat running against Sununu for governor.
Capone agreed that getting the bill passed was a bipartisan effort.
“We had bipartisan support in the Senate and House of Representatives,” he said. Capone said he hosted the signing ceremony to thank the local representatives and state officials for their support. He did not invite Sherman to the ceremony because Capone said he was focusing on keeping it local.
Capone Iron is a family-owned business headquartered in Rowley, Mass. In 2015, Capone broke ground on a facility in Berlin that currently employs approximately 35 people.
