CONCORD — At a news conference Tuesday, Gov. Chris Sununu reiterated what he said last week relative to actions he is taking relative to the dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
Critics are wondering why his actions don’t directly involve reducing the spread of the virus instead of expanding hospital beds and taking part in a federal lawsuit that now allows some health-care workers to avoid being vaccinated.
“New Hampshire continues to experience the winter surge that we always predicted,” Sununu said Tuesday in Concord.
“It’s very serious, not just in terms of cases but the number of hospitalizations, the number of fatalities and the number of families this is affecting mostly within the unvaccinated community. But we are also seeing an increase in breakthrough cases as well,” Sununu said.
Over the past two weeks there has been a 43 percent increase in hospitalizations, he said.
The state announced Tuesday 22 new COVID-19 deaths with only one associated with long-term care. Four of the people who died were under age 60.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Ben Chan said there were also 902 new cases, 392 hospitalizations and a test positivity rate over 11 percent.
Sununu said his executive order last week should help hospitals and nursing homes at a time when there is a shortage of health-care workers.
The order allows hospitals to create temporary acute care areas. There will also be rehabilitation centers to take patients waiting to leave a hospital for a long-term care facility. There will also be strike teams to augment reduced health-care staffing.
Sununu said the federal lawsuit the state joined that temporarily halted enforcement of President Joe Biden’s mandatory vaccinations for health-care workers at institutions that accept Medicare and Medicaid funds also will help.
This is a big deal, he said, because he has heard many nursing homes risk closing if they lose workers who refuse to be vaccinated. “Closing nursing homes is a bad idea,” Sununu said.
State Sen. Tom Sherman (D-Rye), who is a physician, has been critical of Sununu’s handling of the surge. Tuesday’s press conference only confirmed Sherman’s deep concerns, he said.
“It is my understanding the nursing homes are working to be fully compliant with the federal order in the best interest of the health of their residents,” Sherman said. “Unfortunately, these decisions and resulting actions will only compound our current surge.”
Sherman called them “a continuation of several months of virtual inaction or delay whether from the Executive Council, the Fiscal Committee or this administration.”
Asked what action he has taken to reduce the spread of the virus, the governor looked back to the beginning of the pandemic, when he was obtaining badly needed personal protective gear that was hard to find.
“I could go on all day,” Sununu said about the measures he instituted to mitigate the spread of the virus.
Sununu also restated the need for people to get vaccinated and get their booster shots. He said the number of vaccinated people is “trickling up.”
Everyone 5 years of age or older should get vaccinated, and everyone 18 or older should get the booster shot, he said.
Sununu said he will get his booster shot at the Booster Blitz he announced for Dec. 11. There will be sites open across the state, and people can sign up online at vaccines.nh.gov starting now.
When asked about the frustration parents are feeling looking for a shot for their children, Sununu said the delay is because “demand is incredibly high.”
Sununu said the 900,000 at-home free tests he recently announced have already been spoken for, which surprised him.
