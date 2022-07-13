HOOKSETT — Gov. Chris Sununu said there are reports in the nation’s south that COVID-19 is seeing an uptick and will likely come here by winter, but the state is in a better position now to respond to it and new variants than ever before.
At a press briefing following the Executive Council meeting Tuesday, Sununu noted improvements are being made to existing vaccines.
“As with every variant, you really don’t know the power of the vaccine versus the variant versus its potential connectivity and contagion ability across the environment of your population,” Sununu said. “We’re looking a lot in other parts of the country right now where you are seeing a surge of cases in the south as you typically do in the summer.
“But we are prepared for whatever might come this coming winter. We really are. We have really done, I think, a very, very good job of knowing that if the Omicron variant comes, if the Delta variant comes if aggressive cases come, if we have a lot of hospitalizations, we are ready for that. We have a lot of PPE (personal protective equipment). I think this state has done a phenomenal job of writing the playbook and being prepared for whatever variables come forth,” Sununu said.
Asked how the state would now know it is having a surge since most people are testing for COVID-19 at home and not reporting to the state, Sununu said the state would rely more on information about hospitalizations as an indicator and the severity they are seeing in their wards.
“We will have more therapeutics available, we will have more test-to-treat opportunities in this state as well, so if you find out you have COVID, you can get a therapeutic to treat almost immediately,” Sununu said.
“It’s still a little unknown what this new variant might mean, but we are going to have a lot more tools in the toolbox,” Sununu said.
During the Council meeting, the governor asked to take a five-minute break and returned to the Council table to say there had been an inadvertent emergency alert from the Seabrook nuclear power station that mistakenly went out to Seacoast communities.
“I have asked the station to look at exactly why the false alarm did go off. I believe it was part of a weekly test but it was a much bigger alarm than was anticipated. So, therefore, we want to make sure people know there is no reason to be concerned. It was an absolute false alarm and I think the system worked fairly well in a matter of 10 or 15 minutes letting people know,” he said. “We will make sure the plant looks at the ‘hows’ and ‘whys’ of what happened…” Sununu said.
