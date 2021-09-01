CONWAY — Gov. Chris Sununu and the Executive Council were to discuss a pending land deal concerning the Pequawket Pond peninsula Wednesday, but the meeting was canceled after the governor fell ill.
The 13 or so acres of the Conway Village peninsula were taken decades ago by the state as wetland mitigation land for the proposed and now defunct Conway Bypass plan. The state and federal government recently said the land had to go to a conservation organization if the town wants to avoid hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of mitigation for the proposed Mount Washington Valley Recreation Path.
The town reached out to the Upper Saco Land Trust, and the USVLT agreed to take the land. On Aug. 3, selectmen voted to issue a letter of support for the land transfer.
However, at their Aug. 17 meeting, several residents, including former town clerk Rhoda Quint, told selectmen this could draw crowds and litter to what has always been a peaceful area in town, as USVLT is required to post the land as open to the public.
On Wednesday, the governor and executive council were to meet at 10 a.m. at Saint Anselm College in Manchester. However, just before 7:30 a.m. the governor’s office announced Sununu was postponing the meeting as he did not feel well. He subsequently tested negative for COVID-19.
Item 21 on the governor and council’s regular agenda concerned the pond and would authorize the state Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Right of Way to convey land at the pond to Upper Saco Valley Land Trust.
“This parcel falls within the limits of both the Town of Albany and the Town of Conway,” states the agenda item. “This conveyance would be at zero cost, as the site has little to no value but carries stewardship responsibilities which USVLT will assume in perpetuity. The conveyance would be subject to conditions as specified in this request, effective upon G&C approval.”
The council consists of Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield), Cinde Warmington (D-Concord), Janet Stevens (R-Rye), Ted Gatsas (R-Manchester) and David Wheeler (R-Milford.)
Reached Wednesday, Kenney said had the meeting been held, he would have asked to table the pond discussion to allow for more public input at a selectmen’s meeting.
“Full transparency and allowing the public is always healthy,” said Kenney.
Conway Town Manager Tom Holmes told the Sun on Wednesday that the selectmen will hold a public hearing about the peninsula land at their next meeting on Sept. 14.
“If my schedule permits, I’ll be there,” said Kenney, who added he wants the governor and council to postpone the peninsula discussion until after the meeting as his vote would be influenced by the selectmen’s position, which could change after the hearing.
The governor and council’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Sept. 15 but Kenney says another meeting might be scheduled between now and then.
Most of the local concerns Kenney has heard are about land stewardship, but state officials have told him USVLT is in a better position to manage the land than the DOT.
One of USVLT’s tasks will be to manage invasive plants, its lands manager said recently.
