CONCORD — The legislative sessions for 2021 are almost over. At the most recent session, June 10, all of the bills were considered “concur or non-concur,” meaning "agree or not agree." In this process, a bill is passed in the House and sent to the Senate.
During Senate deliberations they changed the bill in some way (amended) and the updated version of the bill is returned to the House for consideration.
The process is somewhat convoluted in that the bill is returned to the chair of the committee from which the bill originated. Some chairs will poll the committee and others will not. However, regardless of the poll, the chair makes the final decision to concur or not-concur. In the 2021 session, both the House and Senate chairs are from the same majority party, so rarely is there a non-concur.
There were about 70-plus bills heard on the floor in Bedford at the most recent session. All but five of the bills were voice or division votes to concur. Recall that for voice votes, the Speaker decides how many yea or nays he heard (by volume) and division votes are recorded by party as either Democrat or Republican. In both cases, a specific representative's personal vote is not attributed to them.
There were approximately 360 out of the 400 representatives present. The missing 40 were excused due to personal illness, personal business, family illness or were not excused. Some members who are excused and medically unable to attend in person continue to be prohibited from voting by Zoom per the order of the Speaker. This leaves the constituents in their areas unrepresented.
Only four votes at the last session were determined by roll call. Roll call records the individual vote of each representative. The chart included with this article will detail how each Carroll County representative voted on the four bills. All but one of the votes during the session (voice, division, roll call) fell along party lines.
Here are the four bills:
-- HB 69, National/state motto signage in schools. During the 2019 session, the House killed the same bill. During the 2021 session, the bill was revived and passed the House. The original bill allowed inside each school building signage reflecting the national motto, "In God We Trust." The Senate amended the bill in two ways. First, it added a second sign allowable to be posted in school buildings with the state motto, "Live Free or Die." Second, included a provision making it impossible for any political entity in the future to revoke the signage permission.
-- HB 195, Firearms. The bill added to the current law that the act of “displaying a firearm” to the list of exceptions of the reckless conduct provision.
-- HB 183, Lemonade stands. The bill in its original presentation permitted youth under age 18 to sell soft drinks on family-owned land or leased property without local licensing requirements. Think of a child's lemonade stand on the front lawn. The Senate changed the age range to 14 and under. This was one of the few non-party-line votes this session. All but six representatives voted “yea” during roll call. All of the Carroll County delegates agreed.
-- HB 373, Carbon Fuel. The bill originally prohibited the state Department of Environmental Services from discussing with the public low-carbon emission vehicles without permission of the governor. The Senate changed the bill and removed the governor as the approval authority and switched it to the Executive Council.
The final session of the 2021 session is set to be held Thursday, June 24, and will include the two-year budget with both the actual dollars (HB 1) as well as many controversial regulations guided by party positions (HB 2).
Many of the points of disagreement will have been agreed upon by a Committee of Conference. The Committee of Conference is intended to be bi-partisan group of representatives that will come to an agreement as a group on the remaining sticking points of bills or the budget. However, only representatives that originally voted in favor of the bill can be appointed to the Committee of Conference. Considering that most of the votes during the year have been primarily along party lines, the Committees of Conference (by regulation) will be one-sided, favoring the majority Republican Party.
Steve Woodcock is a Democratic state representative from Conway.
