CONWAY — Sponsored by the Conway Public Library in partnership with the MWV School to Career Summer Camps and Project SUCCEED, STEM Mars Exploration campers do everything from designing their own rockets and creating their own vision of what sustainable life on Mars might look like.
“Conway, we’ve got a problem,” a description of the camp states. “Humanity needs help planning their next mission to Mars, and this is just the camp to do it! Learn how to use a 3-D printer, VEX robots and more to launch a rocket to Mars, collect samples to send home and even establish a Martian colony.”
Mars is the fourth planet from the Sun and the second-smallest planet in the Solar System, being larger than only Mercury.
The closest recorded distance between the two planets occurred in 2003, when they were only 34.8 million miles apart, according to Space.com. It takes about seven months to get from Earth to Mars, NASA says on its website.
“We're kind of modeling it off of the recent rover landing,” said Beavers, referring to NASA's Mars Exploration Program that includes the rover Perseverance and the small coaxial helicopter Ingenuity.”
“We’re following the same process that NASA would,” he said.
Seven middle-school campers spent the last week of July attending the camp. For the next two weeks, the camps were for elementary school-aged children.
It was a race to space between two teams — Team Meeow, made up of Theo Gray, 13, Jaylynn Galla, 12, and Sammy Groves, 11; and Team Apollo 21 — Brayden Smith, Hunter Roberts, Connor Hill and Jameson Crane, all age 12.
“The first day it was, you know, what would it take to go through space travel?" Beavers said. "Then we did our first 3D printing where they built these little (team) badges and learned how to work in a team. The second day was all aerospace and rocketry. What flight is like and atmosphere versus out of the atmosphere. (The teams) picked their rocket design. They had different nose cones, fin shapes and then body lengths to pick between.”
The rockets were tested on the fields at Kennett Middle School.
“We tied a string around them and basically spun them to see if they could fly straight,” Beavers said. “They pick what their team thought was going to be the best design and then we assembled them and went over to the middle school and actually launched them.”
“My rocket is now somewhere across the river,” said Sammy. “We only have the parachute, the tip of it and the engine.”
“Their last launch, the rocket kind of disappeared,” Beavers said.
One rocket flew approximately 290 feet vertically skyward, beating the other attempts by more than 140 feet.
“The rockets were probably the best part so far,” said Theo.
On Wednesday, July 28, the campers talked about Martian colonization and what it would actually take to live on Mars.
“We created our own colonies and kind of brainstormed that type of thing,” Beavers said.
Theo thought of everything with his design for Team Meeow, including a water tower that “can be used to watch for dust storms,” along with creating a sustainable farm.
On Thursday, July 29, campers built mechanical robots and programmed them to simulate the rover Perseverance. They had to program the robot to solve a maze.
“They’re going to have to figure out how to get it to go forward X amount of distance, turn right this many degrees to get it through the course,” Beavers said.
“We’ve been talking about how communication works, both between people, but between people and robots between people that are long distances apart and between relays of people,” said Beavers, who explained the group learned how to send messages by using flags, similar to naval flag signaling. “They got to see how hard that is to do when you can't just talk to the person or send a text message.”
On Friday, July 30, the two teams competed with their robots on a course designed to replicate the surface of the red planet. They used a joystick to navigate over the terrain. Each rover had to pick up various specimens to return to the colony.
“It all kind of follows what we just did when we launched a rocket with a rover onto Mars,” Beavers said. “We then had to figure out how to land that. On Wednesday, we did a parachute activity and then an egg drop, where they had to make a shock-absorbing system. We threw an egg out of the second-story window, and they had to get it to land without breaking.
“We landed the rover successfully on Mars, and now we’re learning how to control the rover from Earth and how to collect samples and ultimately how to get those samples back,” he said.
After a week of camp, Hunter and Jameson are convinced humans will walk on Mars in their lifetimes.
“I think we’ll do it,” said Hunter.
“Maybe soon,” added Jameson.
