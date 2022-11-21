stay mwv

From left: Chase Ciechon (2018 Awardee), STAY MWV Chair, Jessica Wright, and Mountain Garden Club representative, Deb Holmes. (PAULA JONES PHOTO)

CONWAY — Local organization STAY MWV (Supporting The Active Young Professionals of the Mt. Washington Valley) has opened the application period for its annual Student Loan Assistance Program.

STAY MWV is a group of engaged young professionals in the valley, working together to ensure thatit is a place to call home for young people. Their mission is “to attract and retain a vibrant young professional population in the Mount Washington Valley.”

