CONWAY — Local organization STAY MWV (Supporting The Active Young Professionals of the Mt. Washington Valley) has opened the application period for its annual Student Loan Assistance Program.
STAY MWV is a group of engaged young professionals in the valley, working together to ensure thatit is a place to call home for young people. Their mission is “to attract and retain a vibrant young professional population in the Mount Washington Valley.”
Their annual Student Loan Assistance Program assists young residents of the MWV in the repayment of their student debt. The vision is that the award amount represents a year’s worth of student loan payments, and the recipient can then use that savings towards purchases that have a direct economic impact on the valley.
STAY MWV has awarded $70,000 in student debt assistance over the past six years. The application is open to any person with student debt who lives and works in Mt. Washington Valley.
When asked about the program through the lens of the potential federal student loan forgiveness, STAY MWV Chair Jesse Wright remarked, “We are so glad the issue we have been rallying for has finally gotten some national attention and lawmakers are offering partial solutions!
“As we move through the pandemic into an ‘after’ time, we know that our mission is as critical as ever. We are facing high inflation rates, employee shortages, and a serious housing crisis. All these factors compound to make it crucial that the valley is an affordable place for young people to put down roots,” she said.
“Many young people have private student loans that have not been on hold throughout the pandemic and those that have been on hold, will return next month,” Wright noted.
“The fate of the Federal Student Loan Forgiveness Program is in limbo; nothing is certain except for the fact that our own program offers a unique benefit to living and working here the valley,” Wright continued.
“In a community that so often focuses on how to attract tourists, I believe that any valley resident can see the value in directly supporting our residents,” she said.
To access the application online, go to staymwv.com. Applications must be postmarked by Dec. 15, and final awardees will be notified in early 2023.
