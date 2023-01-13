OSSIPEE — The driver who died in a car crash Tuesday on Route 16 has been identified as Kevin P. Buote, 58, of Plymouth, Mass.
At approximately 10:58 a.m., a vehicle traveling northbound on Route 16 in the area of Pine River Pond Road, which is a few miles south of the Route 28 intersection, crossed the centerline, striking Buote's vehicle.
A passenger in his vehicle was taken to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation of injuries. The driver of the northbound vehicle was also transported to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation of injuries.
"On Tuesday Jan. 10 our Uncle Kevin and Auntie Gail were in a horrific accident on their way home from a vacation in New Hampshire," said the meal train. "We are devastated that we have lost our amazing uncle, father to Jonathan, Sam, and Dylan and grandfather/best friend to Jackson. While Gail is still recovering, the family could use all of our support right now. If you would like to help, we are asking our friends and family to join this meal train to take one small thing off of their plate during this time."
New Hampshire State Police was assisted on the scene by the Ossipee Police Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Center Ossipee Fire Department, Ossipee Corner Fire Department, Wakefield Ambulance, Wakefield Fire Department, and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.
As of Friday morning, the meal train, in addition to meal commitments, had also raised $1,400 of their $5,000 goal.
No additional information from state police is available at this time.
An investigation is being conducted into the cause of the collision. Any witnesses or drivers with dash cameras are encouraged to contact New Hampshire State Police Troop E or Trooper Andrew Wilensky at (603)323-3333 or Andrew.P.Wilensky@dos.nh.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.