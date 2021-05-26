Starting this week and running through June 6, New Hampshire State Police Troop C will be joining with Vermont State Police Troop B, as state, county and local law enforcement across the nation step up seatbelt enforcement during a national “click it or ticket” campaign.
Troopers will be taking a no-excuses approach to seatbelt enforcement; however, the purpose of this campaign is not to write tickets but to encourage and promote seatbelt usage, which saves lives.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration:
• Among young adults age 18-34 who were killed while riding in passenger vehicles in 2019, more than half (57 percent) were completely unrestrained — one of the highest percentages for all age groups.
• There seems to be a misconception among those who drive and ride in pickup trucks that their larger vehicles will protect them better than other vehicle types would in a crash. The numbers say otherwise: 58 percent of pickup truck occupants who were killed in 2019 were not buckled. That’s compared to 43 percent of passenger car occupants who were not wearing seat belts when they were killed. Regardless of vehicle type, seat belt use is the single most effective way to stay alive in a crash.
• Rural versus urban locations: People who live in rural areas might believe their crash exposure is lower, but in 2019, there were 11,971 passenger vehicle fatalities in rural locations, compared to 10,187 fatalities in urban locations. Out of those fatalities, 48 percent of those killed in the rural locations were not wearing their seat belts, compared to 45 percent in urban locations.
New Hampshire law requires anyone under the age of 18 who is driving or riding in a vehicle to be properly restrained. Children under age 7 must be properly secured in an appropriate child restraint system. Drivers of vehicles with unrestrained or improperly restrained youth and/or children would receive a $62 fine for a first offense and $124 for a subsequent offense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.