CONCORD — While the FBI warns there may be protests nationwide leading up to the inauguration of President Joe Biden, local Republicans say they are unaware of any protests going on locally or at the statehouse.
However, the state remains on alert to the possibility.
Robert L. Quinn, commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Safety, stated Jan. 11: “The Department of Safety is prepared to ensure that any protestors in our areas of jurisdiction are able to freely express their right to demonstrate provided they comply with all state laws.
“The N.H. State Police will ensure that all events are staffed appropriately so that there is no damage to state property or injuries or loss of life. The N.H. State Police and National Guard stand ready to deploy as needed.”
Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei said last Wednesday: “The Conway Police Department has not received any information regarding future plans for public, political protests in the Conway area. However, earlier in the year, we had several demonstrations throughout the valley that were peaceful.
“Those of us at Conway PD respect a person’s right to voice their opinions regardless of where their political beliefs fall. I just ask that everyone is respectful and orderly and act in a manner that we have come to know and expect from the citizens here in the Mount Washington Valley.”
One peaceful event being planned for Wednesday morning in Schouler Park will involve the same group of community members who participated in Monday’s Martin Luther King Day peace walk in North Conway.
According to Eaton Republican John Hartman, if any Trump psupporters are planning local protests, they probably wouldn’t spill the beans to the Sun. “I am sure they would be keeping their plans quiet given the hate out there,” he said.
ABC News published an FBI bulletin that said: “Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from Jan. 16 through at least Jan. 20.”
It said the FBI received information Jan. 8 “on an identified group calling for others to join them in ‘storming’ state, local and federal government courthouses and administrative buildings in the event POTUS (President Of The United States) is removed as president prior to inauguration.”
Reached for comment Jan. 13, the FBI Boston Division told the Sun it had not received “any credible information regarding violent activity in or around the capital buildings in New Hampshire or Maine, connected to the events of Jan. 6 or the upcoming inauguration in our area.”
Billy Cuccio, who hosted a Donald Trump Jr. rally earlier in the year at his Lobster Trap Restaurant on West Side Road in North Conway, said based on what he’s read, he didn’t think too many Republicans were planning inauguration protests because that would make “Trump supporters look bad.”
Cuccio was in Washington to support the president Jan. 6, the day protesters stormed the Capitol.
But in terms of any further “Stop the Steal” rallies, “I think it’s all over,” said Cuccio. “Trump sounded like he has thrown in the towel at this point.”
He added he’s seen some protests advertised on the internet that “sounded like they were definitely being organized by Antifa or some other bad actors.”
Asked how you can tell if a protest is being organized by Antifa, Cuccio replied, “If they are talking about armed protests and things like that, it’s definitely not legitimate. We are all peaceful people. After what happened on the 6th with everyone being labeled as rioters because of the fake news, it’s just better to stay home.”
State Rep. Lino Avellani (R-Wakefield), who chairs Carroll County’s delegation, told the Sun he was “unaware” of any planned protests locally or at the State House. Rep. Karen Umberger (R-Conway) said the same.
The Sun also asked former State Rep. Ed Comeau (R-Brookfield), who videos town and county meetings for his website Governmentoversite.com, whether he thinks there will be local MAGA-type demonstrations either locally or at the statehouse.
“No, most believe this is a trap,” said Comeau, who refused to elaborate.
