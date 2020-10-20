BARTLETT — The state of New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration will be eyeing toward the end of the year whether the town of Bartlett has done its 2019 audit and if it will need to step in to make sure the work gets done.
Meanwhile, resident Peter Gagne has grown concerned about a lack of transparency at town hall over issues like the lack of audits.
The Sun spoke to Gagne and DRA officials on Oct. 16.
“These issues that I’ve raised have been going on for years, and they seem to be getting swept under the carpet,” said Gagne. “I’ve been asking how the town audit has been coming now for the last five years.”
Gagne owns Saco River Canoe Rental Co. in Conway and Northern Extremes Snowmobile Rentals in Bartlett and Bretton Woods.
The last time Bartlett met the state’s auditing requirement was for 2014, which DRA received in 2015 when the town had an elected auditor do it.
“We have not received an audit in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 or 2019,” DRA Director of the Municipal and Property Division James Gerry told the Sun, confirming 2019 is not quite due yet.
Bartlett is a calendar year town. Its fiscal year ended December of 2019. They have one year from the end of the fiscal year to submit an audit to the DRA.
“For that year we’re still waiting,” said RA Municipal Bureau Supervisor Bruce Kneuer. “Other years they have missed.”
Selectmen’s minutes for Nov. 18, 2019, indicate the town was going to seek an auditing firm. DRA doesn’t know if Bartlett was successful. Because of the pandemic, Bartlett selectmen haven’t met from mid-March up to just a few weeks ago, said Kneuer.
According to the town of Bartlett’s website, selectmen’s meetings resumed on the Zoom platform Sept. 28. The previous set of minutes is from March 16.
The select board consists of chairman Gene Chandler, Vicki Garland and August Vincent.
Chandler spoke to the Sun by phone Tuesday. He said the town has hired an auditing firm but he didn’t have the name handy.
Town Administrator Lynn Jones said the town contracted last year with Vachon Clukay & Co. PC of Manchester.
Chandler and Jones said the 2014 audit was performed by elected auditor Frank Matranga.
The town hadn’t been able to replace Matranga until last year.
“We didn’t have an auditor,” said Chandler. “No one ran for it. We tried to get people and appoint people. We just didn’t have one. It’s an elected office.”
An elected auditor is supposed to do the books every year but a firm can be hired at any point to do an audit, he said adding an audit is expensive.
Chandler said progress on the 2019 audit has been waylaid by the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Asked how the town was getting its business done over the time period the board didn’t meet, Chandler explained that the board members would come to town hall individually to sign checks and respond to other documents as necessary.
“Everything got done,” said Chandler. “People would drop stuff off. It was all handled.”
Chandler explained that if the selectmen were to meet then the public would have to be allowed to come but the town office was closed.
“We finally got hooked up with the Zoom thing,” he said.
Chandler said the board has met about four times since the end of September.
Towns are legally required to do an audit, said Kneuer. DRA can enforce the audit requirement by ordering an audit for the town. If DRA orders an audit that work is contracted out to a firm.
The DRA does not have a set deadline for when it would step in but it would evaluate the situation at the end of the current calendar year and take additional steps if demonstrable progress isn’t made by that point, said Gerry.
“We have had difficulty in contacting them and really have not been able to speak with them about this,” said Gerry. “As soon as this year’s tax rate setting is done, then we focus on other things, which includes audits. Our main concern is ascertaining why they have not produced the audits the law requires. We would like to know what their rationale is for the delay and when we could expect them to comply with State law. If we do not receive a satisfactory answer, we would enact a plan based upon the best information possible at that time.”
The Sun asked Chandler about the possibility of DRA stepping in.
“I guess that’s their business,” said Chandler.
The Sun spoke to all three selectmen at the selectmen’s meeting on Tuesday (Oct. 20). Chandler said either Vachon Clukay would contact the town when they are ready or the town would reach out to them and see when they will be ready.
Garland said it has been a challenge for the town not to have regular selectmen’s meeting for so long.
“There have been many many changes but I would like to commend everybody who works at town hall who rose to the challenge and met the needs of our town,” said Garland.
Gerry said DRA knows anecdotally from municipalities around the state that the COVID problem delayed auditing field work.
“COVID has had a substantially negative impact on municipalities throughout the state to meet deadlines,” said Gerry.
