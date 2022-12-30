Madison selectmen 122822

Madison Fire Chief Michael Brooks (left) explains that he's happy to open the Madison Fire Station during a power outage if people need it. Also shown (from left) are Police Chief Bob King, Town Administrator Linda Shackford, and selectmen Josh Shackford and Michael Mauro. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

MADISON — The state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management has asked local communities to report any damage they suffered from the recent winter storm so federal disaster money can be used to make repairs. 

On Dec. 23-24, New Hampshire was hit with snow, rain and gusty winds by Winter Storm Elliott. Thousands lost power fo. In Carroll County, the Moultonborough, Ossipee, and Tuftonboro were particularly hard hit.  

