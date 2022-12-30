Madison Fire Chief Michael Brooks (left) explains that he's happy to open the Madison Fire Station during a power outage if people need it. Also shown (from left) are Police Chief Bob King, Town Administrator Linda Shackford, and selectmen Josh Shackford and Michael Mauro. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)
MADISON — The state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management has asked local communities to report any damage they suffered from the recent winter storm so federal disaster money can be used to make repairs.
On Dec. 23-24, New Hampshire was hit with snow, rain and gusty winds by Winter Storm Elliott. Thousands lost power fo. In Carroll County, the Moultonborough, Ossipee, and Tuftonboro were particularly hard hit.
At Tuesday's selectmen's meeting in Madison, Fire Chief Michael Brooks said he got a call from a woman at Homeland Security who explained that if certain thresholds are met, then FEMA can assist.
"If she can ratchet that up to whatever this financial threshold is, then FEMA will step in and help," said Brooks, adding, "It sounds like Moultonborough needs a lot of help."
Selectmen's chair Josh Shackford directed Brooks to speak with the DPW about what if any damage Madison could report.
On Wednesday, Moultonborough Town Administrator Charlie Smith said the estimate for his town was still being worked on. On Friday, Smith said the damage turned out to be "minimal."
New Hampshire Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Community Outreach Coordinator Vanessa Palange told the Sun that if a federal disaster declaration is issued for the storm, FEMA’s Public Assistance program could pay for up to 75 percent of approved repair projects.
"Overall, the state must meet a threshold of $2,438,226 million in damages," said Palange. "If the state meets that threshold, Carroll County would need to reach its own threshold of $205,439 in order to be eligible to receive funding."
She said the state is asking for estimates of storm damage that occurred from 10 p.m. on Dec. 22 through 11 p.m. Dec. 25. The deadline for that estimate was Friday at noon.
"Our communications with our partners at the local and state levels led to our request for damage estimates," said Plange. "The Dec. 22-25 storm was widespread and had combinations of flooding, snow and high winds as well as a thunderstorm that moved through the state. The previous storm was localized to just a few areas."
On Wednesday, Conway Emergency Management Director Stephen Solomon said towns at this stage are looking at "abnormal storm-related municipal expenses for the designated time period" but couldn't get more specific than that.
"None of us can say whether we will submit or whether there will be federal money at this point," said Solomon.
Bartlett selectmen's chair Gene Chandler said town crews are looking into the damage Bartlett sustained.
"We had some road damage, mostly shoulders but some pavement," said Chandler. "We will get our estimate in to try and help reach the benchmark."
Asked for comment, Gov. Chris Sununu said: "The state has been communicating with local partners to ensure resources are available. We are thankful for these strong partnerships in place, helping keep Granite Staters safe during these winter months."
Brooks, at Tuesday's meeting in Madison, had a message for residents, and that was, if you need help in an emergency like an outage, don't hesitate to reach out to him but don't just complain on Facebook and think you will be heard.
He said he would have opened the Madison Fire Station if someone needed to get warm, but no one reached out to ask him to do so and he isn't a mind reader. Brooks said he understood that people were going to lose power but Madison residents have historically been able to handle that on their own.
"People are gonna complain no matter what we do," said Brooks. "The sky could be blue and silver dollars falling from it and somebody's gonna complain because they got hit in the head."
Brooks added that anyone needing help could call him by phone and his number is published to the town's website. Brooks said he isn't on Facebook or Twitter or other social media.
Police chief Bob King got chuckles when he quipped, "Just TikTok."
Brooks quickly clarified he isn't on TikTok either.
"I have no form of communication with the People's Republic of China at all," said Brooks. "But I have a cellphone, an office and I still have a telephone on my wall at home."
