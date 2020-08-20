OSSIPEE — A domestic violence suspect who police thought was barricaded in his mobile home Tuesday turned himself in Wednesday morning pleaded not guilty in court Thursday.
Local and state police SWAT (State Police Special Weapons and Tactics) officers were on the scene of the Ossipee Mountains Estates Cooperative mobile home park for hours Tuesday on the belief that a man, later identified as Troey Dore, 37, of Ossipee, had barricaded himself in a residence.
According to a press release issued by Ossipee Police Lt. Anthony Castaldo, Dore turned himself in to police Wednesday morning and had been held without bail, according to the Carroll County Jail.
At the scene Tuesday, Ossipee Police Chief Joe Duchesne and Castaldo said police were there trying to effect a felony-level arrest warrant on a white male domestic violence suspect who had fled the scene Tuesday morning and was believed to be in his trailer on Fairview Lane in Center Ossipee.
The alleged crimes took place in Ossipee but not at the residence police had surrounded.
Sgt. Jason Baker said sometime between 7:30 and 8 p.m. Tuesday police realized Dore wasn't at home. He said police, who had been there since the morning, got permission to execute the search warrant at about 3:45 p.m.
Baker said Dore is charged with domestic violence simple assault (misdemeanor), domestic violence second-degree assault (felony) and felony-level burglary.
On Thursday, Dore was before Judge Amy Ignatius in Carroll County Superior Court for an arraignment and bail hearing. The prosecutor was John Nehrings of the Carroll County Attorney's Office. The public defender was Caitlin Poole.
Dore pleaded not guilty.
Nehring said that there is "clear and convincing evidence" that Dore is a danger and that he should continue to be held.
Poole said Dore agreed to be held but reserved the right to have a bail hearing at a future date, and Ignatius agreed that Dore would he held until there's a hearing. If released, Dore is to have no contact with the victims.
Ignatius noted that the criminal complaints were only filed at 5:30 a.m. Thursday, giving attorneys little time to prepare.
In a statement issued to the press, Castaldo said:
"On the morning of Aug. 18, 2020, at approximately 10:13 a.m., the Ossipee Police Department responded to a report of a Domestic Violence Assault. The suspect who was identified as Troey Dore by his ex-girlfriend had broken into the residence (where) she was staying and violently assaulted her."
Baker's probable cause statement offers more detail.
"(The woman) stated once Dore entered the home, he chased her around inside of the residence," said Baker. "(The woman) stated that Dore caught her, grabbed her by the hair and dragged her outside where he continued to assault her. (The woman) stated she was choked and punched in the face while they were outside the residence."
Dore is charged with second degree assault for allegedly strangling the woman and misdemeanor assault for allegedly punching her. The burglary charge reads in part that he "forced entry" into a residence "with the purpose to commit the crime of assault."
Baker said when he met with the woman he saw that she had bruising and scratches on her neck as well as redness and swelling by her left eye.
The assault took place at the home of a friend of the woman, about four miles from her residence.
The friend allowed Baker to enter the residence. Baker said he "confirmed" with the friend that "Dore pushed the air conditioning unit into the residence and made entry into the residence."
Police said Dore fled the scene before they could arrive.
The woman told police that Dore was driving a fairly new blue four-door GMC pickup. She also said Dore owned guns. She also mentioned concerns that he might be suicidal.
"Ossipee police then checked and had reason to believe that Dore was at his (own) residence. A search warrant and a felony arrest warrants were applied for and granted," Castaldo said.
Judge Melissa Vetanze granted the warrants for the arrest of Dore and search of his residence.
"In collaboration with State Police it was determined the search warrant would be executed by the State Police SWAT Team," Castaldo said. "The search warrant was executed, and Troey Dore was not located. Several other locations were checked with negative contact."
Baker responded to Dore's Fairview residence at 11:26 a.m. Tuesday. He knocked on the door and did not make contact with Dore. Before leaving, he saw a pickup like the one the woman described parked at the end of Fairview Lane and through Carroll County Dispatch confirmed it belonged to Dore. The front of the truck was "warm to touch."
A neighbor told police she saw Dore "run across the lawn from the top of the hill" to the back of the residence. Based on that, police believed Dore to have been at his home or in a shed to the rear of his property.
The search warrant was executed, and police said Dore was not found in the home or the outbuildings on the property.
Baker said he "secured" a loaded rifle that was located in the laundry area of the home.
Dore turned himself in to police at 9:49 a.m. Wednesday.
According to police documents, after being arrested, Dore told police he entered the residence because he was concerned for a minor child who he heard crying inside the house and he was concerned about drug use at the home.
Dore told Baker he saw a meth pipe next to the child in the residence and "that he also caught his 'old lady' cheating on him."
Earlier Tuesday, Vetanze issued a Domestic Violence Temporary Order on behalf of a woman against Dore.
The woman in her domestic violence petition said Dore had been physically and emotionally abusive to her in the past but the incident Tuesday was the worst yet and that Dore also attacked her friend.
"He was very persistent breaking into the house and coming after me, violently assaulting me," she said.
