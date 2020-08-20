OSSIPEE — An attempt to serve an arrest warrant on felony domestic violence charges on Tuesday afternoon led to large numbers of police being called to Ossipee Mountain Estates.
The incident drew attention in communities up and down Route 16 as police from as far away as Gorham hurried to the scene.
Police say that response was called for by the facts they knew at the time, as they believed an individual had barricaded himself inside a building.
“There is a procedure that is followed when dealing with a barricaded individual,” said Ossipee Police Chief Joe Duschesne. “The procedure is designed to protect the public, officers and the wanted subject. We try to never take chances when it comes to risking one’s safety.”
Duschesne said it’s fair to say that such incidents can be unpredictable.
The Sun asked Duchesne whether he called SWAT for fear that this incident could be as dangerous as an incident in November 2019 when shots were fired.
In that incident, Ossipee Police and the State Police SWAT team sought to arrest John Swanson of Ossipee who was holed up in his mother’s house. It’s alleged that Swanson fired his gun at officers.
Troopers injured Swanson when they opened fire on him. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office ruled the shooting justified. Charges against Swanson are pending.
On Tuesday, State Police Lt. Jim Fogarty said 30 state troopers, some from Troop E and others from elsewhere in the state, responded to the scene, in addition to Ossipee police and along with Action Ambulance.
Several officers worked as perimeter units to contain the scene. There were also command staff and negotiations staff involved, but Duschesne said he could not give the details of police procedures in response to a barricaded individual.
Ultimately, the suspect, Troey Dore, 37, was not found at his home in the mobile home park behind the Aubuchon Hardware store on Route 16, but turned himself in to police the following morning.
He faces domestic violence charges of simple assault and second-degree assault as well as a felony-level burglary charge for breaking into an occupied home where the assaults are alleged to have happened.
Police had also been informed that Dore had been involved in a violent incident earlier in the day and that he had guns.
