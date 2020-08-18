OSSIPEE — A domestic violence suspect who police thought was barricaded in his mobile home Tuesday turned himself in Wednesday morning.
Local and state police SWAT officers were on the scene of the Ossipee Mountains Estates Cooperative mobile home park for hours Tuesday on the belief that a man, later identified as Troey Dore, 37, of Ossipee, had barricaded himself in a residence.
According to a press release issued by Ossipee Police Lt. Anthony Castaldo, Dore turned himself in to police Wednesday morning and is being held without bail, according to the Carroll County Jail.
At the scene Tuesday, Ossipee Police Chief Joe Duchesne and Castaldo said police were there trying to effect a felony-level arrest warrant on a white male domestic violence suspect who had fled the scene Tuesday morning and was believed to be in his trailer on Fairview Lane in Center Ossipee.
The alleged crimes took place in Ossipee but not at the residence police had surrounded.
Sgt. Jason Baker said sometime between 7:30 and 8 p.m.Tuesday police realized Dore wasn't at home. He said police, who had been there since the morning, got permission to execute the search warrant at about 3:45 p.m. Baker said Dore is charged with domestic violence simple assault (misdemeanor), domestic violence second-degree assault (felony) and felony-level burglary.
In a statement issued to the press, Castaldo said:
"On the morning of Aug. 18, 2020, at approximately 10:13 am the Ossipee Police Department responded to a report of a Domestic Violence Assault. The suspect who was identified as Troey Dore by his ex-girlfriend had broken into the residence (where) she was staying and violently assaulted her."
Police said Dore fled the scene before they could arrive.
"Ossipee police then checked and had reason to believe that Dore was at his residence. A search warrant and a felony arrest warrants were applied for and granted. In collaboration with State Police it was determined the search warrant would be executed by the State Police SWAT Team," said Castaldo. "The search warrant was executed, and Troey Dore was not located. Several other locations were checked with negative contact."
Earlier Tuesday, Circuit Court Judge Melissa Vetanze issued a Domestic Violence Temporary Order on behalf of a woman against Dore.
A court summary sheet lists Dore's address as 5 Fairview Drive. The sheet says the order was "unserved" as of Tuesday.
Near the scene, the Sun encountered a woman named Lisa Peek who said Dore works in the firewood industry. Peek didn’t hear any disturbance before the police came.
“I like this family, so I think this is very sad,” said Peek.
Dore is to be arraigned and have a bail hearing today at 8:30 a.m. in Carroll County Superior Court. The court appearance will conducted by video,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.