CONCORD — It was recently announced that turkey hunters in New Hampshire set a new record this spring, with a total of 5,723 wild turkeys harvested during the season.
This just surpasses the previous record that was set during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 when a total of 5,718 turkeys were harvested. This year’s harvest was also an increase compared with last spring when 5,399 turkeys were harvest.
The 2022 spring harvest was comprised of 22 (.4 percent) bearded hens, 1,171 jakes (20.5 percent) and 4,530 toms (79.1 percent). This includes the youth turkey hunt that took place the weekend prior to the spring season. The youth weekend resulted in 428 turkeys harvested or 7.5 percent of the season total.
This year marked the fourth consecutive year that hunters could harvest two birds during the spring season.
A total of 4,606 hunters were successful at harvesting a turkey this spring, which is an increase from 4,442 hunters the previous year.
Among the successful hunters, 3,490 (75.8 percent) registered one bird and 1,116 hunters (24.2 percent) registered two birds. Of the hunters taking multiple birds this spring, 1,043 were adults and 73 were minors (under 16 years of age).
For the third consecutive year, nearly half of successful hunters opted to register their harvest online (48 percent), and slightly more than half (52 percent) visited one of the in-person registration stations across the state. This was similar to last year when 45 percent registered online and 55 percent registered in person.
The 10 towns with the highest harvests were: Weare (82), Gilmanton (77), Alton (74), Loudon (73), Plainfield (70), Claremont (69), Concord (67), Farmington (65), Cornish (64) and Epsom (59). These towns were also in the top 10 last year. A total of 23 towns registered 50 or more male turkeys this spring.
The season’s opening day and weekend again claimed the highest rates of hunter success in 2021. On Saturday, May 1, 843 male turkeys were registered, or 15.6 percent of the season total, an increase of 10.3 percent over the same day the previous year. The second day of the season, Sunday, May 2, 721 gobblers, or 13.4 percent of the season’s total, were registered.
Opening day of the regular season was very successful for many hunters with 1,293 male turkeys, or 22.7 percent of the season total harvested, compared with 15.6 percent on opening day the previous year and 10.3 percent two years prior. The second weekend (May 7-8) 610 turkeys were registered, or 10.7 percent of the total. On the third weekend (May 14-15) 424 males were registered, or 7.4 percent; the fourth weekend (May 21-22) 312 or 5.5 percent of the total; and the fifth weekend, Memorial Day Weekend (May 28-30) 212 gobblers were registered or 3.7 percent of the season’s total.
Wild turkey management in New Hampshire is funded in part through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Wildlife Restoration Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.