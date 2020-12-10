CONWAY — Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald announced Thursday that autopsy results for New Hampshire Speaker of the House Dick Hinch of Merrimack, who died Wednesday at age 71, showed “the cause of Speaker Hinch’s death was COVID-19.”
“It just goes to show that we all have to be super careful,” state Senate Majority Leader-elect Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) said by phone Thursday.
Hinch is being remembered by former colleagues from the Mount Washington Valley as a “good guy” and “someone who cared very deeply about the state of New Hampshire.”
They were shocked to learn he died Wednesday from COVID-19.
Former Speaker Gene Chandler (R-Bartlett) said he had spoken with Hinch a few times over the past week after Hinch was sworn in as the newest leader of the N.H. House on Dec. 2 during an outdoor ceremony at the University of New Hampshire in Durham.
“He said he had a cold,” Chandler told the Sun. “I don’t know how many people had close contact with him. It could be a few. … I was shocked when I heard the news (of his passing).”
State Rep. Karen Umberger (R-Conway) said she saw Hinch last Friday and that there was “nothing untoward in his appearance.”
She added: “I saw the news (Wednesday night), and it was just heartbreaking. It was like someone punched you in the stomach."
State Rep. Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett), who is heading into her second term, called Hinch’s passing “very sad,” adding, “It doesn’t matter what side of the aisle you’re on, it’s a sad day.”
With news of the cause of death, she said, “We must be even more cautious, take a step back and say this is real.”
Newly elected Rep Brodie Deshaies (R-Wolfeboro) said Speaker Hinch was "a great man and a fierce defender of Republican values. He was an instrumental member of the Republican caucus. I am so sad to hear of his passing. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones."
Democratic leader Renny Cushing (D-Hampton) of the House and Donna Soucy (D-Concord) of the state Senate, put out a joint release Thursday afternoon asking Gov. Chris Sununu for “testing for legislators and staff potentially exposed to COVID-19.
“In the past 24 hours, we learned that Speaker Dick Hinch passed away from COVID-19 and that a staff member in the State House tested positive,” they said.
“New Hampshire has also surpassed 25,000 cases, and daily case numbers are hitting unprecedented highs. New Hampshire currently leads every state in New England in positive test rates, increasing over 50 percent in the last two weeks. The deaths of Granite Staters have increased by 289 percent and hospitalizations by 84 percent, a striking statistic memorializing lives who should be remembered as so much more than a number.”
They added: “In light of more confirmed cases in the State House, we are asking that the Governor’s Office, along with the Department of Health, work to provide accessible testing to all State House staff who want and need it to feel comfortable continuing their work. In addition, we ask that you make testing available to all legislators who attended Organization Day at UNH last week."
“Testing is good, but it is more important to prevent (the spread of the coronavirus,” said Rep. Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom). “It is very clear that COVID is pretty sneaky.”
He added: “It is unfortunate Speaker Hinch is not able to serve his full term. Though we don’t know where or when he contracted the virus, it’s possible he had it at the (Republican) caucus ( Nov. 20 at McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester, where four other representatives tested positive for the virus) or got it later. “It’s extremely likely he was contagious at the swearing-in. He was giving fist bumps to people, and I know he never would have done that if he knew he had it,” Knirk said.
Hinch was just starting his seventh two-year term in the state House. He served in a leadership role on Chandler’s team when he was the Speaker in 2016-17.
“I think he was the Majority Leader,” said Chandler. “He was one of the best. One of his strengths was he understood the art of compromise. He was also very loyal, a quality I value.”
Chandler said Hinch, who is survived by a wife and two daughters, was involved in local government, serving on the board of selectmen and even chairing the board like the Bartlett resident.
Bradley said he enjoyed working on legislation with Hinch.
“He was in House leadership while I was in the Senate. I worked with him for a long time. He was truly a very nice, nice man. He was straightforward, honest, very friendly. Even when we were on the opposite of things, like biomass, he never held a grudge. I will miss him," Bradley said.
Umberger first met Hinch 12 years ago when both were appointed to the transportation committee.
“We worked well together,” she said.
Deputy House Speaker Sherm Packard (R-Londonderry) is now handling day-to-day duties as the acting speaker until the House votes for a successor.
Bradley, Chandler and Umberger hope that Packard, who has served 15 terms under the Golden Dome in Concord, will run for the post and be elected.
“I hope all of the factions that supported Dick will support Sherm,” Chandler said.
The House is scheduled to gather in person, indoors at UNH’s Hamel Recreation Center on Jan. 6, to vote for the speaker.
Knirk hopes the in-person meeting does not take place. He is drafting a letter to the Department of Health and Human Services asking officials for their opinion of 400 legislators meeting during the pandemic.
“(Hinch’s death) demonstrates unfortunately how it is not safe for the House to meet in person in 2021,” he said. “We need to meet virtually.”
Although in different parties, Knirk said he had a good relationship with Hinch.
“We were joshing one day, and I said, ‘You know I’m in the opposite party?' And he said, ‘I know, I’m hoping to flip you.’ He was a very gregarious guy.”
Bradley said the Senate and staff will start the next session working remotely.
A group of representatives, many of them Republicans, are known as the Liberty Caucus and oppose mask-wearing. More than 80 representatives attended the swearing-in ceremony on Dec. 2 maskless.
“It’s totally ridiculous for people to flout the no mask-wearing when we have a state mask mandate in place,” Bradley said. “I don’t get it. Mask up and avoid crowds — it’s a pretty similar formula that we all need to follow to get through this.”
