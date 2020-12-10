BROOKFIELD — The vice chairman of Carroll County’s legislative delegation is blaming fellow Republicans for creating an atmosphere of “toxic peer pressure” that led to the Speaker of the House Dick Hinch’s death on Wednesday.
Rep. Bill Marsh (R-Brookfield) took to Twitter on Thursday in the wake of a news release from the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office that said an autopsy showed Hinch, 71, of Merrimack died of COVID-19.
“I just received this from the Attorney General,” said Marsh, sharing the release in a tweet. “Those in our caucus who refused to take precautions are responsible for Dick Hinch’s death.”
Since then, Marsh’s comments have appeared in The New York Times and The Washington Post, as well as on FOX News and ABC-TV.
Marsh told the Sun he was invited to appear on CNN, something he said is “somewhat shocking” as he is from the “tiny town” of Brookfield, with a population of 712, according to the 2010 census.
Marsh, a retired ophthalmologist, sits on Gov. Chris Sununu’s Economic Reopening Task Force. He is the public health officer for the town of Brookfield in southern Carroll County.
Marsh was among those sworn in during an outdoor ceremony Dec. 2 at the University of New Hampshire. He wore a mask, but as many as 80 state representatives did not.
Hinch, who spoke at the event, had created a seating section for those who refused to wear masks.
Hinch also had attended a N.H. Republican caucus on Nov. 20 at McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester that met to nominate a new speaker. Many attendees did not wear masks or socially distance. Gov. Sununu called the meeting “horribly managed.”
Marsh told the Sun on Thursday he had asked New Hampshire’s chief medical examiner, Dr. Jennie V. Duval, to investigate Hinch’s death since state law requires the medical examiner to investigate deaths by disease acquired during the course of employment.
Marsh noted that along with Hinch, at the GOP caucus were a number of legislators who may have contracted COVID-19 and that the onset of Hinch’s respiratory symptoms and death were consistent with COVID.
“Given that Speaker Hinch put various members of the public, including myself, at risk by insisting on in-person face-to-face meetings in the week prior to his death, and given that RSA 611-B:11 J requires the chief medical examiner to investigate disease which constitutes a public health hazard, are you in your capacity of chief medical examiner going to be investigating the untimely death of Speaker Dick Hinch?” Marsh said he asked Duval.
Marsh said he met with Hinch last Friday, and that during that meeting Marsh wore an N95 mask that gave him protection.
On Thursday afternoon, Marsh received a response from Kate Giaquinto, director of communications for the Attorney General’s Office, who gave Marsh a copy of the press release and the autopsy report.
After getting the release, Marsh issued his tweet.
“I can’t pin the transmission of disease to any particular date and time, obviously, and I’m not accusing anyone of murder, but I believe that the peer pressure put on Dick Hinch to not wear a mask and not follow fairly clear and reasonable guidelines for social distancing ... and considering the medical issues that are really his private business, which I had some knowledge of, that he was putting himself at risk,” Marsh said. “And therefore peer pressure is ultimately what was responsible for Dick Hinch’s death.”
In a follow-up tweet, Marsh called such peer pressure “toxic.”
Meanwhile, Marsh said he thinks Gov. Sununu is doing a “fantastic job” managing the pandemic and that the policies and procedures the Task Force recommended have kept New Hampshire safer than other states on a per-capita basis.
Asked about policies at the county level, Marsh said he believes they are sufficient to protect the public. According to policies set by county commissioners, anyone entering the administration building in Ossipee must wear a mask, fill out a form asking about symptoms and travel, and must have their temperature taken.
At his Thursday press conference, Sununu called Hinch’s death “a tragic and cautionary tale,” going on to say, “If a mask was just about you, that would be one thing, but wearing a mask and social distancing and taking the right precautions ... you are always doing it for somebody else.”
Sununu said not doing so can have “horrible consequences” because asymptomatic people can transmit the disease.
“For those doing just the opposite just to make some sort of bizarre political point, it’s horribly irresponsible,” said Sununu. “Please use your heads. Don’t act like a bunch of children.”
