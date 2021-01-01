CONWAY — After the tough rain of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, snowmakers and groomers have been hard at work all week to reclaim terrain to get the trail totals back up this vacation week.
A few ski touring centers were able to reopen after Wednesday night’s light dusting, and with more snow in the forecast to start out the new year, operators are hoping for a strong bounce-back.
Here were conditions as of Thursday (for up-to-date information, go to skinh.com/conditions) and remember: Know before you go concerning new protocols that are in place for online ticket sales and advance reservations at many resorts this season due to pandemic protocols.
ALPINE:
• ATTITASH (attitash.com): Skiing Thursday on 16 trails and 75 acres of open terrain accessed by four lifts.
• BLACK MOUNTAIN (blackmt.com): Skiing on three beginner trails serviced by the Platter Pull Lift with a goal to expand terrain as conditions allow.
• BRETTON WOODS (brettonwoods.com): Open with 15 trails and 106.4 skiable acres. Five lifts open as of Thursday. Snowmaking underway.
• CRANMORE (cranmore.com): Open with expanded terrain due to snowmaking on 24 groomed trails, 67 acres of skiable terrain including one terrain park. Six lifts open. Expanded hours. Tubing park open. All tickets must be purchased online, and quantities are limited.
• KING PINE (kingpine.com): Open with nine trails, all groomed, served by five lifts. Tubing Park is open. Tohko Dome Skating Rink to open when conditions permit.
• WILDCAT (skiwildcat.com): Open with five trails; one lift — no beginner terrain presently.
CROSS-COUNTRY:
• BEAR NOTCH SKI TOURING (bearnotchskitouring.com): Closed temporarily until new snowfall, hopefully this weekend. Check the website for the new protocol concerning limited day ticket sales and season pass information.
• BRETTON WOODS NORDIC CENTER (brettonwoods.com): Trails closed as of Thursday; reopening to be announced.
• GREAT GLEN TRAILS (greatgentrails.com): Open as of Thursday with 19 km of skiing — all untracked and 0 terrain skate groomed. Snowcoach tours are operating, fat biking trails open, tubing hill open.
• JACKSON SKI TOURING (jacksonxc.org): Reopened with 17.9 km of limited skiing as of Thursday, with more skiing expected for Saturday. “We did ski today (Thursday); the surface was thin but with the forecast as of today calling for some fresh snow Friday night, we are expecting to have limited groomed skiing at Prospect Farm come Saturday. Call for updates or see our website,” said JSTF Executive Director Ellen Chandler on Thursday afternoon.
• PURITY SPRING XC AND SNOWSHOE RESERVE (kingpine.com): Closed for now due to lack of natural base.
• MWV SKI TOURING AND SNOWSHOE ASSOCIATION (mwvskitouring.orh): Season pass sales for sale and ski touring retail shop open. Opening day to be announced, based upon conditions.
OFF THE SLOPES FUN:
The highlight of the weekend for off-the-slopes fun is the Conway Scenic Railroad's much-anticipated Winter Steam event today.
Brian Solomon, Conway Scenic's director of marketing and events, said interest has been high in the return to operations of the railroad’s 1921 vintage steam engine, No. 7470, leading up to today's event.
On the “Winter Steam” day today, diesel runs will go to Conway from North Conway at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The Winter Steam excursion to Sawyer River is to depart from North Conway at 11 a.m. For full schedules, go to conwayscenic.com.
The Ham Ice Arena (hamarena.com) in Conway offers public skating and stick-and-puck sessions by reservation only and limited admission, with public skating through Jan. 3 from noon to 1:30 p.m. and stick and puck Jan. 2-3 from 2-3:30 p.m. Pandemic protocol guidelines and an on-line pre-registration forms are available at hamarena.com.
The Town of Conway Parks and Recreation Department operates the outdoor rink in North Conway's Schouler Park with skate rentals at Ski & Sorts (603-356-9411). Go to conwayrec.com for updates on when the rink will open.
The Nestlenook Farm in Jackson (nestlenookfarmsleighrides.com) has yet to open its outdoor skating and due to the pandemic won't be offering skating rentals this season. But there are sleigh rides by reservation with pandemic protocols in place, including masks. Call (603) 383-7101 or go to their website for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.