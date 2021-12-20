CONWAY — The season’s first substantial snowfall brought an early Christmas present to the region Saturday afternoon into the next morning, depositing at least 6 inches of natural snow to add to the base laid down by snowmakers at the valley’s alpine centers.
The steady snowfall also caused more than 25 minor accidents of the fender-bender variety and slip-offs on roadways, according to Lt. Mike Santuccio of Carroll County Sheriff’s department.
“There was nothing too serious, but it affected all of the county. Most of it was minor with very few transports and minor injuries. I think a lot of it was drivers adjusting to the first storm of the season,” said Santuccio on Monday afternoon, a day that like Sunday was sunny and cold, making for good snowmaking as local ski areas look forward to a busy Christmas holiday week.
Brian Fitzgerald, director of science and education for the non-profit Mount Washington Observatory, said their North Conway National Wather Service reporting station recorded 5.8 inches of snow over the weekend to bring the December monthly total to 11.1 inches — which is 2.2-plus inches more than normal for the average at this time of the month.
“It’s great to have this natural snow and then the colder temperatures for snowmaking,” said Jessyca Keeler, executive director of Ski NH, which represents 33 alpine and ski touring centers across the Granite State, including six alpine and six touring centers in Mount Washington Valley.
“Not to be greedy, but hey, let’s be greedy: we’ll take this snow — it’s fluffy and light,” said Ellen Chandler, executive director of Jackson Ski Touring Center, which had packed and machine-groomed terrain open in the Prospect Farm area.
“We are looking forward to good skiing for Christmas Week — last year, everyone will recall how on Christmas Eve we got all that rain so we are keeping our fingers crossed,” Chandler said.
John Henry Garland of Bear Notch Ski Touring and Snowshoeing Center in Bartlett said they got 6-plus inches of snow in Bartlett.
“We had a lot of people come out Sunday, and they skied the Bartlett Experimental Forest and others went to the river trails. It’s early season and everyone’s anxious to get out there — to get this snow before Christmas Week is great because in this business to get Christmas Week is a bonus (given recent winters),” said Garland.
Ben Wilcox and Becca Deschenes of Cranmore Mountain Resort said skiers rejoiced at the 6.5 inches of snow Cranmore received Saturday and enjoyed skiing and tubing on Sunday.
“Temperatures dropped like a brick after the storm, and it has made for some great snowmaking,” said Wilcox, Cranmore’s general manager and president.
Added Deschenes, the resort’s marketing director, “We’ll be working on finishing up Split Decision and the Ledges to add to the mix, and hopefully, if all goes to plan, add Skimeister, Middle, and the Competition Slope to our trail count for Christmas vacation week.”
Thomas Prindle, marketing director at King Pine Ski Area in East Madison, said the family-owned area opened Friday and then got 6.5 inches Saturday, with snowmakers revving up the snowguns in earnest immediately after the storm.
“We have five trails now, but we hope to add to that with more snowmaking and to have our snowtubing by the 26th as well,” said Prndle.
Bretton Woods had 12 of 63 trails and four of 10 lifts operating Monday and 15K of cross-country open.
Black Mountain got 4.5 inches and is planning on opening Dec. 26.
Mt. Washington Valley Ski Touring and Snowshoeing Association received about 5 inches, notes Cort Hansen.
“It’s a good 5 inches with some body to it. It started a good base. We did some grooming yesterday and will watch it this week to see how it goes. So, it’s day by day — and we encourage people to come in and geta season passes are 20 percent off now through Dec. 24 — then they go up. And, we are processing reisdent trail passes as well,” said Hansen.
Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center received 4 inches of new snow in the storm and is open for tubing and snowshoeing and is awaiting more snow to be able to open for cross country, fatbiking and SnowCoach trips.
Intervale’s Believe in Books 100 Acre Wood trail system is now open for walking, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing on ungroomed terrain.
