Superintendent Kevin Richard has received several phone calls and emails from parents who say they were not aware a vote to move the sixth-grade to Kennett Middle School would be taken on Aug. 8. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
CONWAY — Is moving the sixth grade to the middle school in 2023 a done deal?
The Conway School Board voted 4-2 on Aug. 8 to relocate sixth-graders from Conway, John H. Fuller and Pine Tree elementary schools to Kennett Middle School for the 2023-24 school year. But the vote caught parents off guard, and they’ve been voicing their displeasure to school officials.
Superintendent Kevin Richard received phone calls and emails from parents who say they were not aware a vote would be taken Aug. 8.
“What I’ve heard from people is they didn’t understand the process,” Richard said Wednesday.
“They were shocked there wasn’t more notice given (that a vote might occur). When there was talk of closing a school, word got out and the meetings were well-attended and people felt they had an opportunity to have their voices heard.”
“There wasn’t a whole lot of discussion (leading up to the vote), other than Randy (Davison) bringing it up. People would have liked to have weighed in on things such as facility use,” he said.
Moving the sixth grade had been on the board’s agenda for the previous five meetings under old business but wasn’t discussed until Aug. 8.
Voting to move the sixth grade were Cassie Capone, Barbara Lyons, Ryan Wallace and Davison.
In the minority were Michelle Capozzoli, board chair, and Joe Mosca, vice chair..
“I do feel educationally that I don’t like that seventh- and eighth-grade transition,” Capozzoli said.
She added: “I am frustrated because we’ve always been given parameters and have not been able to look at all configurations and all buildings.”
“Ditto,” Mosca said.
Richard said the topic could resurface if a board member on the prevailing side of the vote asks to reconsider the vote.
Based on enrollment projections, the move will affect 81 sixth-gradersfrom the three elementary schools. The projected number of sixth-graders for the 2024-25 school year is 77.
Mosca made a motion to move the sixth grade to the middle school only if and when an elementary school is closed, but he did not get a second to bring it to the floor for discussion.
With the 20-year tuition contract in its final years with the sending towns, Conway would lose about $100,000 in revenue with this move in 2023.
The day after the vote, Richard reached out to Albany and Eaton, whose tuition contracts will change with the move.
“At last night’s Conway School Board meeting, the Conway School Board voted to move all Conway, Albany and Eaton grade six students into Kennett Middle School beginning in September 2023,” he wrote.
“This has been a topic of conversation for a number of years, and the Conway School Board determined that this was their plan for educating students moving forward.”
Richard also sent a letter out to the parents/guardians of K-8 students in Conway.
“This decision will not impact the delivery of K-8 instruction this year,” he wrote. “Changes will take place for the 2023-2024 school year. The building principals will be working with the school board and administration to successfully plan for the transition to a grade 6-8 middle school. The school board has engaged in ongoing conversations about whether to close an elementary school, but no decision has been made at this time other than to place an article on the school warrant in April 2023.”
Richard added: “I am aware that this may come as a surprise to some and I want to be sure you and your family are aware of changes that may impact your children. Your building principals will be communicating with you in the near future to keep you abreast of the changing circumstances.”
The Conway School Board is next scheduled to meet Monday, Aug. 22 in the Professional Development Center at SAU 9 at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.