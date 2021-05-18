CONWAY — A lawyer representing hundreds of Conway short-term rental owners has written the town, challenging selectmen’s determination that the rentals are prohibited by zoning in residential areas.
Mark Puffer, of Preti Flaherty’s Concord law office, represents the Mt. Washington Valley Association for Responsible Vacation Rentals.
The group, which purports to have 1,200 members, was in receipt of a letter signed by Town Code Officer David Pandora that was issued to short-term rental property owners, informing them that due to an April 13 town vote, STRs are only allowed in residential districts if the home is owner-occupied and has applied for and received permission from the town. Property owners were given 30 days to respond.
In response, Puffer sent a letter that, he said, sets forth the association’s position “with respect to the allowance of STRs only if the building is owner-occupied.”
It also seeks “an agreed-to stay of enforcement and judicial actions by both sides in this matter until STRs can be addressed in a comprehensive way by the New Hampshire Legislature.”
Town officials have maintained since 2019 that non-owner-occupied short-term rentals are not permitted in residential areas but delayed enforcement until new regulations could be adopted. They wrote new regulations this year, but they failed at the polls.
In his letter, Puffer says Article 3 on the town warrant would have allowed short-term rentals in any zone where single-family residences are allowed. Puffer challenges the assertion that because this article failed, STRs are now prohibited.
“That the article failed to pass does not mean that short-term rentals are prohibited in all residential districts,” writes Puffer. “It simply means that the existing zoning provisions in Conway relating to residential dwelling units remain in place.”
He also challenges the town’s contention that short-term rentals are legal only if owner occupied. He writes that the owner occupation requirement is aimed at facilities like bed-and-breakfasts where guest quarters don’t have kitchens.
Puffer also questions Pandora’s statement that owner-occupied short-term rentals are allowed with the town’s permission. “It is not clear what application needs to be filed and what permission needs to be obtained from the town for short-term rentals which have their own kitchen facilities and are therefore residential uses, not a ‘tourist home’ or a ‘bed-and-breakfast’ or some other type of commercial use. Did you intend to mean an application and approval for site plan review, pursuant to the authority of RSA 674:43?” asks Puffer, referring to a state statute on a municipality’s power to review subdivision site plans.
“Before I can comment further on your assertion that short-term rental owners have to apply for and receive permission from the Town, I need to know what type of application and permission you are referring to, and I respectfully ask for clarification on this issue,” Puffer says in his letter.
Town Manager Tom Holmes has said that in addition to consulting with town attorney Peter Malia of Hastings Malia of Fryeburg, Maine, the town has also brought on attorney Russ Hilliard with Upton & Hatfield LLP “to assist with anticipated STR litigation.” Hilliard works out of the Portsmouth branch.
Puffer concluded his letter this way:
“The association and its members hope that the town of Conway is not intent on trying to shut down over 500 STRs in town. ... I therefore respectfully request that the town refrain from attempting to eliminate STRs that are not located in owner-occupied buildings. The association believes that ultimately there will be a statewide legislative response to the issue of short-term residential rentals, similar to the 2020 Senate Bill 458, which was sponsored by Sens. Bradley, French and D’Allesandro. ...
“The association and its members intend to participate meaningfully in the legislative process,” Puffer writes.
“We hope that the town of Conway, as well as many other municipalities, will also participate meaningfully in that process.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.