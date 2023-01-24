CONWAY — Carroll County Sheriff Domenic Richardi, who accidentally shot himself earlier this month, seeks to remind the public to be careful with firearms.
Conway police, who investigated the incident on Jan. 11, say there will be no charges.
The sheriff, a Republican from Conway, won a sixth term in office in November. Richardi was unopposed on the ballot in the general election but faced Wakefield Republican Justin Worthley in the primary. Richardi defeated Worthley 4,423-2,248. Despite a write-in campaign by Worthley in the general, Richardi cruised to an easy victory.
In a press release issued Tuesday, Conway Police Lt. Suzanne Kelley-Scott said that at 8:01 a.m. on Jan. 11, members of the Conway Police Department and the Conway Fire Department responded to a Conway residence for a report of an accidental discharge of a firearm.
"Upon arrival, the male subject involved in the incident, Domenic Richardi, 63, was observed to be conscious and alert with a gunshot injury to the palm area of his left hand."
Conway Fire Department Ambulance took Richardi to Memorial Hospital for treatment.
"The investigation confirmed the discharge of the firearm was accidental," Kelley-Scott said. "No criminal charges will be pursued at this time."
Richardi sent an explanation of the incident to the Sun in the form of a letter signed by him as Carroll County sheriff.
He explained that on that Wednesday morning, as he was preparing to go to work, "one of the last things I was doing before leaving was securing a handgun. While unloading this firearm there was an accidental discharge of a round. This round went into my left-hand palm area (and) the round exited the back of my hand in this area," he said.
Richardi thanked the first responders and medical staff for their care and said he hopes for a "full recovery."
He is being treated by Plastic + Hand Surgical Associates in Portland, Maine.
"I want to emphasize that this accident was my own fault and should not have happened," said Richardi. "No matter how many years or times that I/we handle, unload or load firearms, we need to pay attention to details every time. Gun safety is of the utmost importance.
"On this occasion I was not attentive to every detail and was injured because of it. I hope that this accident can be used as a reminder to those who handle firearms that complete focus is required at all times," the sheriff said.
