CONWAY — Sgt. Russell McLauchlan, badge No. 703, signed off for the final time on Thursday ending a 34-year career in law enforcement, including the last 21 with the Conway Police Department.
McLauchlan, 55, was given a hero’s
send-off by his colleagues, who hosted a cookout for him and his wife, Janine, and their daughter, Angela, before honoring him with a farewell retirement radio send-off.
Chief Chris Mattei, who ran the grill for the pre-retirement departure, had nothing but praise for McLauchlan.
“We’re a fairly small agency — one of the largest agencies north of Concord but smaller at 35 employees,” he said. “So whenever you have an employee that leaves the department, somebody who retires after 20 years of service, it has a profound impact on us here at the police department.”
He added: “He’ll be missed. He’s a phenomenal guy, great family man, has been a great member of the community and a great member of our department — we’re gonna miss him.”
Mattei said McLauchlan was his field training officer when he joined the department.
“So, I started with him, he kind of set the foundation for my career,” he said. “So I owe a lot to him. And it’s going to be sad to see him go.”
Also on hand for the send-off was Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley, who served with McLauchlan in Conway for more than a decade, and North Conway Fire Chief Pat Preece.
“Nobody better,” Preece said of McLauchlan.
Perley praised McLauchlan for serving his career on the front lines in the patrol division.
“He stepped up and was out there every day,” he said. “Every day was game day for him.”
Pearly added: “That sort of dedication, 34 years to the profession, is to be commended. Sgt. McLauchlan has been a wonderful representative for our craft.”
So, what was it that drew McLauchlan to law enforcement?
“I didn’t want a desk job,” he said, during an interview in the department’s meeting room. “I got hired (by the Walpole Police Department in Massachusetts) when I was 21 and turned 22 in the police academy.”
Law enforcement was not in the family genes.
“I am it,” he said. “My family was fine with my choice.”
McLauchlan loved being a patrolman.
“I worked 11 years from 4 p.m. to midnight down (in Walpole) and that was our busiest shift,” he said. “I think we were just busy in general. I think individually, you’re busier here because of all of the paperwork that’s involved. Down there, there wasn’t as much paperwork. Things were just simple. What you do here is we have to type the complaints and the verbiage. Down there, we just sent it up the court and the court typed it all up.”
Over his career, McLauchlan has seen plenty of changes in law enforcement. “Just the technology,” he said. “I mean, I started with a typewriter. We used to go through gallons of whiteout.”
McLauchlan added: “The technology has really changed. Look at my belt and what I have on it now. When I first started, all I had was a .357, a cuff case and a radio hold. Now, I’ve got a taser, spray and cuffs.”
There were no cellphones back then. All McLauchlan had was a pager.
The job has also changed to where officers are no longer policemen, he said. “You’re everything. You’re a social worker, you’re a problem solver.”
The McLauchlans made the move from Massachusetts to Conway after spending a vacation here.
“Everything just kind of worked out,” he said. “The company (Janine) worked for, she worked in human resources, and the company got bought out, and that’s like the first division to go. We said, if either one of us can find a job, we’ll move. As a police officer with certification, it’s easy to find a job.”
He added: “We were up here on vacation for a weekend and I opened up The Conway Daily Sun and there was an ad in back about the size of a postage stamp. We stopped (at the station), I got an application and that was that.”
McLauchlan smiles when you mention 34 years as a police officer.
“That sounds like a lifetime,” he said, “but now you look back, and it’s like, ‘Where did that go?’”
McLauchlan lists receiving a Hero Award from Gov. John Lynch in 2010 as one of his career highlights. He and Sgt. Bill Strong broke up a near-fatal knife attack in a Bartlett vacation home on the coldest day of 2009 and they were hailed at the Statehouse as heroes who halted a “murder in progress.”
According to the Sun story, McLauchlan and Strong on Jan. 17, 2009, pulled apart Boston Realtor Kenneth Osherow and the man allegedly stabbing him, Celso Cruz. Cruz, 42, a former employee of Osherow’s and his romantic partner of five years, at first faked being the victim, police said.
The Conway officers sorted through the violence and intense emotion to arrest Cruz, also of Boston, while simultaneously tending to the real victim, bloodied by multiple stab wounds in his dark basement.
“Those guys are heroes,” Osherow said by phone in 2010 after learning for the first time the identity of the officers. “A few more minutes, I may not have survived.”
Perley, who was a lieutenant with CPD at the time, lauded his men, who burst into an unknown situation in a dark basement and foiled a “murder in progress.”
“We couldn’t be prouder of Bill Strong and Russell McLauchlan. They typify all that is good about law enforcement in general and the Conway Police Department,” he said.
“The real highlight is probably the people I’ve worked with both here and down in Mass. I’ve been fortunate to work with some really great people.” He said although retiring from law enforcement, he’s not going into permanent retirement. “I still plan on working, but I’m not sure what I’ll do,” he said.
With McLauchlan’s departure, there will be some changes at Conway PD.
“Steve Kessler starts on Monday (as new patrolman),” said Mattei. “He essentially fills that position. We have Adam Fox in the (New Hampshire Police Standards and Training) Academy now. Steve will go to the Academy in August, from August to December. And then JD Hill got promoted to sergeant. So we’ll be filling stripes.”
After a quick change out of uniform for the final time, with two cruisers parked in front of the station and the rank and file forming two lines, McLauchlan ended his shift and left through the front door in civilian clothes.
Joanne MacKenzie, dispatch supervisor, came over the airwaves: “700 to all units, copy the following announcement:
“Today we celebrate and congratulate Sgt. Russell McLauchlan on his retirement from law enforcement after 34 years of service. Sgt. McLauchlan began his career at Walpole, Mass., Police Department in 1987. He was hired by Conway Police in July of 2000, promoted to corporal in 2003 and then a sergeant in 2005.
“He wore many hats during his career at Conway Police, including field training officer, bike patrol officer and as a member of the accident reconstruction team.
“Sgt. McLauchlan, the town of Conway, its citizens and all of us at Conway Police are grateful for your 21 years of service and dedication to this community and wish you the best in all your future endeavors.
“700 to all units: Sgt. Russell McLauchlan is retired and out of service. We have it from here.
“700 clear.”
