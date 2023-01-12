CONWAY — Settlers Green is responding to the town citing it for violating the sign ordinance by petitioning to change it.
The town has sent three letters to Settlers telling the retail complex to take down “signs” that it contends are in violation of the town ordinance.
For months, the town and Leavitt’s Country Bakery have gone back and forth about the large sign that includes an image of a doughnut, located on top of its building, after the zoning board of adjustment considered it to be a sign that exceeds the size allowed by the town. The sign, which is considered a mural by Leavitt’s, was created by students at Kennett High School.
At the Jan. 3 selectmen’s meeting, Deputy Town Manager Paul DegliAngeli announced the town has sent letters to both Settlers and Leavitt’s announcing that enforcement is beginning.
The letters from Assistant Building Inspector Jeremy Gibbs to Settlers are all dated Dec. 29. The letters complain about the “graphic” on the side of building “M,” the “butterfly graphic” on the side of building “B1” and the graphic on building “I” as being signs under the town ordinance.
“I am reaching out to inform you that the size of the signage is larger than allowed by the current sign ordinance and may also exceed the number of wall signs allowed,” said Gibbs. “This property must be brought into compliance to avoid further enforcement. An approved sign permit application and approval from the ZBA would be required before the signage would be allowed to stay in the current location and at the current size.”
The building with Banana Republic is labeled B1 and on the side of it there’s the “This Your Day Wings” mural created by Pandr Design Co.
Building “M” is where Michael Kors is located and it has a Welcome to Conway Mural depicting a kayaker created by Pandr Design Co. Building “I,” is the “Heritage” mural created by local artist Ernie Brown and is located near the Torrid clothing store. For decades, that work of art was located on the side of what is now the aquarium next to Story Land.
The graphics at Settlers range in age from about two to five years.
The letter asks Settlers to reach out to Gibbs in 10 days.
Meanwhile, Settlers has launched a petition warrant article to change the definition of a sign. The article will be voted on at the polls in April.
The petition reads: To see if the Town will change the definition of the term “sign” in section 190:31 of the Conway Zoning Ordinance to exempt from the size and other municipal regulation (a) murals, paintings, and works of art which do not expressly advertise products or services (b) ‘signs’ that are not visible from a public roadway.”
Robert Barsamian, Settlers Green principal owner, said Thursday the petition is designed to help both Settlers and Leavitt’s and anyone else who has public art.
“So its primary purpose is not a sign,” said Barsamian of the students’ project at Leavitt’s. “It doesn’t say, ‘Leavitt’s Bakery and here are doughnuts.’”
He said the sign issue has been an issue in town for the past decade and Settlers is attempting to help solve it. He said perhaps the petition will lead to a larger discussion as to how to update the ordinance.
Barsamian also explained how Settlers is reacting to the letters. He said Settlers is asking the town to hold off on any enforcement until after residents get to vote on the petition. Further, if the petition fails at the polls, to delay the deadline for filing an appeal to the zoning board for 45 days after the vote.
“If the petition is approved, right after the April vote, the town’s enforcement action against Leavitt’s and against us would be moot,” said Barsamian. “If the petition to change the sign is not approved, Settlers will pursue the appeal and let the courts ultimately decide whether it’s a mural.”
Barsamian added that the murals are all deep into private property and not visible from the road.
On Thursday morning, Conway’s Executive Secretary Krista Day confirmed that Settlers clinched the 25 signatures required for their petitioned article to be placed on the warrant. A public hearing will be scheduled on Jan. 26.
The letter about Leavitt’s is a bit different. That letter is dated Dec. 23 and it was received Dec. 29, according to the certified mail receipt. It reads this way:
“On November 16th, 2022, the Zoning Board of Adjustment denied your appeal for rehearing regarding the size of the sign above the entrance to your business located at 564 White Mountain Highway. Since that date, the 30 days to appeal that decision to the Superior Court has expired. At this time I must request that you bring the size of your sign into compliance within the allowed within the Town of Conway sign ordinance by completing a sign permit application. Please respond to me within 10 days of receipt of this letter with your intent to comply to avoid further enforcement proceedings.”
The bakery has legal representation from lawyer Jake Crabbs at Cooper Cargill Chant Attorneys at Law in North Conway.
Selectmen insist that they are regulating signs based on size. However, the Alexandria, Va.-based non-profit, the Institute for Justice, which is supporting Leavitt’s, says the sign ordinance is picking on Leavitt’s due to the content of the art and thus violating the First Amendment.
During the selectmen’s meeting on Tuesday, Mark Hounsell, who sits on the planning board, asked the selectmen to walk back enforcement.
“It’s obvious from recent activities that the ordinance doesn’t line up with expectations of the public,” said Hounsell. “When the selectmen ... become aware that an ordinance on the books isn’t working I believe not only is it legal, but it’s proper, and in this instance, probably good business, to suspend enforcement to the degree that is inconsistent with the public’s desire when it becomes obvious.”
Hounsell added even if the town wins in court it would be an expensive and energy-consuming endeavor.
The Sun followed up on Hounsell’s point that a couple years ago, when Tom Holmes was town manager, senior staff told selectmen they believe that short-term rentals aren’t legal in residentially zoned areas.
Selectmen agreed to wave enforcement until voters could vote on several STR-related articles in 2021. Residents, in 2021, rejected an article to allow STRs in residentially-zoned areas and subsequently the town went to Superior Court to try to enforce the ordinance against STRs but lost and is appealing to the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
The Sun asked if selectmen could simply delay enforcement until the voters have the chance to change the sign ordinance.
Selectman Carl Thibodeau responded.
“So there’s a big difference between declining to enforce short-term rental regulations, which are cloudy at best, and moving forward with enforcement of the sign ordinance, which is as clear as a crystal, although I believe it is poorly done,” said Thibodeau. “It is still clear as a crystal, there’s no way you can misinterpret what that says.”
