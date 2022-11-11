CONWAY — If you’re at Settlers Green today, you’re bound to notice the groups of (mainly women) shoppers thronging the stores. That’s because it’s the popular “Bring a Friend” weekend — with deals, discounts and dining promotions — that has transformed the once slow month of November into one one of the busiest in the Mount Washington Valley.
Another month that will bring the crowds is January, when the North Conway retail attraction will be celebrating its 35th anniversary with special events.
Once the site in the 1920s of a racetrack and then home to the White Mountain Airport, Settlers Green over the past 3½ decades has become a thriving draw for the valley.
Settlers’ Green (then spelled with an apostrophe) officially opened in fall of 1987, with a grand opening in 1988.
It expanded in 2000, adding its E, G, H, I and J buildings. Settlers Green Streetside, Phase 1, was added in 2017, and Phase 2 is set to open, with the addition of Market Basket, in spring 2023.
After years of litigation and overcoming other challenges, and originally planned for the site of the former North Conway Drive-In behind T.J. Maxx, Market Basket broke ground in March 2022.
In interviews this week, Rob Barsamian, principal of OVP Management Inc. — which develops and manages Settlers Green — and Settlers Green Marketing Director Laura Lemieux outlined how the complex is continuing to evolve in an ever-changing retail climate, bringing not only Market Basket but new public art and innovative dining options.
“It’s all coming as we go through a bit of a renaissance with new service tenants and expansion of some of our most popular retail brands, including J.Crew, which has been here since the beginning,” Lemieux said.
With the construction of Market Basket came improvements to the property and surrounding roads, including a third roundabout on North-South Road, one of three major access points to Settlers Green.
Barsamian and Lemieux said the addition of Streetside Phase 2 will increase Settlers Green to a 375,000-square-foot commercial retail development with an expected $125 million in annual sales.
“Since 1988, North Conway has been a destination to tax-free shop, and it remains our core,” said Lemieux, adding, “which is why we’re so thrilled to have brands like Old Navy, J.Crew and even Under Armour grow with us in this special time.”
The Old Navy Outlet (currently across the road from the rest of the complex, and J.Crew Factory Store, she said, are set to move and expand in the first half of 2023. This comes after Under Armour nearly doubled its square footage, opening a state-of-the-art concept store in July 2022.
Old Navy Outlet is moving to Suite H20, adding more than 4,000 square feet of retail space compared to its current location. It is set to open in March 2023.
Meanwhile, the J.Crew Factory Store is readying for a much-anticipated move within the Courtyard of Settlers Green that will create an additional 2,225 square feet of retail space to accommodate their popular CrewCuts kids collection.
With all this new development, OVP also is working on plans for two new residential developments.
Settlers Common would bring 228 rental units and 15 townhouses available for sale to North Conway, adjacent to Settlers Crossing along the Saco River (at a site once eyed for the Market Basket store).
A second project, Settlers Court, will include higher-end residences adjacent to the new Market Basket on Barnes Road, including 30 townhouse units for sale and 10 apartments available for rent.
“We understand that with more development comes more job opportunities, and these folks need a place to live where they work,” Barsamian said. “We are filling the need in our community for housing with the proposal of these two projects.”
As an independently owned shopping center, Settlers Green prides itself on delivering its customers an experience beyond shopping. Over the past five years, it has introduced public art throughout the property.
Visitors can discover over a dozen pieces of fine art, including curated selections from world-renowned artists such as Michael Alfano to breakout local artists like Kristen Pobatschnig of Femmes Fatale fame. Along the Art Walk, shoppers can discover the newest addition, American Dog by Dale Rogers, keeping watch over the Market Basket development.
Community is woven into every decision made at the center, says Lemieux.
For example, Settlers Green has donated more than $1.5 million to local non-profits and community projects, including the North Conway Community Center, New England Ski Museum and North Conway (now Pope Memorial) Library.
It has also been home to many locally sponsored non-profit events over the years, including Angels & Elves, which provides holiday presents to local families in need; Mt. Washington Valley Kiwanis’ “Photos with Santa”; and countless small projects that benefit the local community.
Set to return for a second year is Carroll County RSVP’s Festival of Trees, Nov. 25-27 and Dec. 2-4.
Acknowledging the importance of heritage and history, the developer notes he is assessing the F Building, recently home to New Balance.
Concerns over that building, once part of the old airport, were aired by Conway selectmen last month after they learned a demo permit had been requested by Settlers Green in August from the town building inspector’s office. Barsamian told the Sun this week he would have a positive announcement regarding that structure some time in the next few weeks.
Barsamian also said he is excited about the scheduled completion of the North Conway Rec Path that will be passing by Settlers Green, saying it adds to the valley’s allure as a four-season resort, and that he is proud to help play a leading role in the region’s growth (see accompanying interview).
The news about the 35th anniversary and future plans comes during Settlers Green’s popular Bring a Friend promotion, Nov. 4-13, alway
one of the busiest times of the year for the complex, which has grown to 70 outlets, eateries and service- and “experience”-related businesses housed at the original Settlers Green and Settlers Green Streetside.
As has often been said, with Bring a Friend, now in its 22nd year, it’s a time to don your “shopper’s orange.” The highlight is today, when shopping bags are given out at 8 a.m. in the Courtyard near Timberland. Bags are given out one per shopper while supplies last — with one bag holding a gift card for a $500 shopping spree.
Throughout the 10-day event, wristbands activate exclusive deals — the wristbands are placed in all premium bags and standard bags, available at Customer Service. All participating stores have a sign on their doors advertising their particular wristband deal — shoppers simply show their wristband at checkout to avail themselves of the deals.
Businesses located at Settlers Green’s two complexes, Settlers Green and Settlers Crossing, include: Adidas, American Eagle Outfitters, Banana Republic, Barley & Salt and the Black Cap Grille; Beer & Wine Nation; Carter’s; Champion; Cheese Louise; Chico’s, Chipotle; Claire’s, Clarks Bostonian Outlet; COACH, Columbia Factory Store; Craghoppers; Crocs; Eddie Bauer Outlet; Edward Jones; Express Factory Outlet; Famous Footwear; Francesca’s; GAP; Hanes; J.Crew; Jockey; Kate Spade New York Outlet; Kitchen Store; Levi’s; Lindt Chocolate Shop; Loft Outlet; Maindenform; Market Basket; Michael Kors Outlet; the studios of WMWV/Easy 95.3-FM and Magic 104; MWV Habitat for Humanity; North Conway Olive Oil; Old Navy Outlet; Pepper Palace; Percy Paws; Polo Ralph Lauren, Regatta Great Outdoors, REI Co-op; rue21; Ryan’s Family Amusements; Skechers, Spectrum Mobile; Starbucks; Stonewall Kitchen; Sunglass Hut; Sweetz; Talbot’s Outlet; the Cosmetics Company Store; the Met; the Soaking Pot; Timberland Factory Store; Torrid; Trails End Ice Cream; Under Armour; Vera Bradley; Walgreens; White Mountain Cupcakery and Yankee Candle.
Pending the successful completion of appeals for a Conway Planning Board rehearing by Bellevue Properties, approved to come to Settlers Green is a Thirsty Moose Tap House.
Looking ahead to the 35th anniversary celebrations, events will include a time capsule burial in the spring and a sweepstakes to win free groceries for a year to Market Basket which will coincide with its grand opening.
“We’ll have lots of other details to share about the celebration, which will be kids oriented and family friendly,” said Lemieux.
Looking back on her 32 years with the company before retiring in 2020, former general manager Dot Seybold of Jackson told the Sun she is proud of the work she did under the employ of Barsamian and Green, and she congratulated them on their 35th anniversary.
It wasn’t always easy — whether at the start, or at the end of her time there, adapting to the challenges of COVID after it hit the area in March 2020 — but the commitment to quality and community endured throughout, she notes.
“I started during a very difficult time for (Settlers Green), and there was a lot that went into creating what’s there. That was in 1989, and if you remember the early ’90s, the economy was tanking and it was hard to find tenants,” said Seybold.
Now acting as executive director of the Ham Charitable Foundation Seybold shared that it was a pleasure to work for community-minded bosses.
“I would say for the people that worked and work there, Rob and Lisa are more than just developers: they have a real commitment to this community, and they have demonstrated that over and over again in the investments they have made, in terms of how the buildings look, in the art project, and more,” Seybold said.
“It’s a wonderful addition to the community ... And now, with Market Basket, that’s going to be a big change — but as I have always said, change is good as it brings new energy and new ideas,” she said.
To learn more about Settlers Green and celebrations taking place as part of the 35th anniversary, visit settlersgreen.com or call (603) 356-7031.
