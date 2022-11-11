CONWAY — On the verge of celebrating Settlers Green’s 35th anniversary, Robert Barsamian, principal of OVP Management, Inc., developers of Settlers Green, took time to reflect back on origins of the complex and what exciting new projects lie ahead.
CONWAY DAILY SUN: What was the original concept that you and your sister, Lisa (Green), had for Settlers Green when you first bought the tract in North Conway in 1984 — and how has that concept evolved as you have had to adapt over the years to changing shopping trends and economic challenges?
BARSAMIAN: In the beginning, it was a little more upscale … and there was a bit of a mixture, but it wasn’t all outlets. But then North Conway, obviously, became known for its outlets, and we just started leaning that way. In the ’80s, there were few outlets located in urban areas; it was more in resort areas — like North Conway.
CDS: In addition to tax-free shopping (with no sales tax then or now in New Hampshire) that was part of the draw as it still is. But how did you make it more than just a shopping experience,; to make people want to travel all the way to North Conway versus shopping closer to home?
BARSAMIAN: It was basically shop, dine and play — that was basically our motto, right? So, we had shopping, and we had some condominium developments. We had a hotel.
And, we had a few dining establishments, if you remember places like the Muddy Rudder, Ming’s Chinese Restaurant, Leavitt’s Bakery, the Cookie Mound Cafe
So, it’s come kind of full circle. Our vision 37 years ago before we built it was kind of the same of where we are today.
CDS: But it seems under yours, Lisa’s and former longtime (now semi-retired) general manager Dot Seybold’s direction, the emphasis was always to make Settlers Green part of the overall community, correct?
BARSAMIAN: Yes. We’re part of the community, right? That’s how we, even from day one. … We want to be a place within the community. We know that we are a part of why people come here. They come for the mountains, to hike, to bike and ski and do all the things that bring people here.
A great example is when REI when they decided not to just do a store, but to do an experience store. And that’s what their whole valley is about all the experiences, right?
It’s really the power of the outdoors which separates us from other shopping centers, in our opinion. And it’s what we have in the community.
We’ve always wanted to offer whatever resources we have in the community, whether it’s the Festival of Trees or Angels & Elves and other events.
And now Laura Lemieux, our marketing director, has taken things that Dot (Seybold) started and taken them to a new level and she’s also going to be introducing things that are community based also because she’s got some really good ideas.
CDS: Over the past decade, you’ve added public art. You’ve also evolved to offer more service-oriented businesses such as the Soaking Pot foot spa along with the dining that you’ve mentioned. And now, obviously, Market Basket. More than shopping, right? Also, when you started, there was no such thing as the internet and online shopping.
BARSAMIAN: The direction that we’re going in is experience. We are really focused on people having a great experience, not just in the shopping world. … If you look at how much effort we’ve put into art around the shopping center, it is an alternative for people when they’re coming to visit, so when they come in, they see how much effort we’re putting into it and they remember it when they go home. And they’re able to take some iconic pictures with it and Instagram, etc. So you can hang out at Settlers Green and you don’t have to just shopping — there’s a lot of other things you can do and create memories so that you will want to come back year after year after year. That’s the direction we’re going in. We’re trying to create great memories for everyone.
CDS: Is it true you are thinking of adding a bowling alley and bringing in more restaurants?
BARSAMIAN: All those other entertainment resources are on the horizon for us. We’re not ready to announce just yet. But I think by the end of the year, we’ll have a couple more announcements that we can share with you and obviously the community regarding services in more entertainment services. We can’t forget the elephant in the room which is Market Basket — slated to open in spring.
CDS: What impact do you see Market Basket having on local grocery stores?
BARSAMIAN: Everyone’s going to have to compete and everyone’s going to have to adjust because it’s going to be another place that people have a choice to shop at. So I think it’s just going to enhance it, everyone’s gonna have to be more competitive, because we know Market Basket is very competitive with their pricing, and their quality is exceptional.
CDS: Please update us with your plans for building both the housing projects at the end of Barnes Road and behind T.J. Maxx.
BARSAMIAN: They’re both moving ahead. We’re excited we got the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment approval for the project behind T.J. Maxs and some time in the first quarter of next year we will hope to be before the planning board for site-plan approval. So we couldn’t be more excited about that. The future’s looking bright!
