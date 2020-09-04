The primary election is Tuesday, Sept. 8. The following are polling times and locations for the election:
Albany: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at town hall.
Bartlett: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at the fire station.
Brookfield: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. in town hall.
Chatham: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at town hall.
Conway: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at the town garage in Center Conway. (Hale's Location also votes here.)
Eaton: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at town hall.
Effingham: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at Effingham Elementary School.
Freedom: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at Freedom Elementary School.
Hart's Location: 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Notchland Inn, then from 5 to 7 p.m. at the town hall.
Jackson: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Whitney Center.
Madison: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at Madison Elementary School in the Noyes Gymnasium.
Moultonborough: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Moultonborough Life Safety Building.
Ossipee: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at town hall.
Sandwich: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Sandwich Town Hall.
Tamworth: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at the K.A. Brett School
Tuftonboro: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Tuftonboro Central School.
Wakefield: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Town Hall Opera House.
Wolfeboro: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. in the Great Hall on the second floor.
Residents can register to vote at the polls with a valid proof of residency.
