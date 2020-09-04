CONWAY — “Do you remember the elections of 2020?”
That’s what town clerks and moderators can’t wait to say heading into a busy election season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Tuesday kicks things off with the primary, what many are calling the dress rehearsal to the biggie — the general election Nov. 3.
“I’m ready for it to be here and then over,” Cheryl Nealley, town clerk for Bartlett, said Wednesday. “I look forward to the day when we’ll all say, ‘Do you remember the elections of 2020?’ That will mean they’re done.”
Conway Town Clerk Louise Inkell had mailed out more than 1,000 absentee ballots on Monday with more than 575 completed and returned.
“This is a big change from prior state elections,” Deborah Fauver, town moderator for Conway, said Monday. “The Secretary of State (Bill Gardner) has reported a similar avalanche of absentee ballot requests.”
Conway will vote from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. in the town garage in Center Conway.
Bartlett, like several communities, is moving its traditional voting location to a bigger building. Bartlett will vote at the fire station in Glen instead of the Bartlett Town Hall in Glen.
“We had to move because we needed more space,” Neally said. “(Moderator) Norman (Head) has done a tremendous job getting things set up.”
Bartlett, which will be using its electronic voting machine to tally the count on Tuesday, is urging voters to wear masks.
Jennifer Coulter, town clerk for Tuftonboro, said they are asking for voters’ patience and also to wear a mask: “I know some people are a little resistant but it will make everyone’s life easier if you do.”
Tuftonboro votes at Tuftonboro Central School instead of the Town House. Brookfield is moving voting from the office building on Wentworth Road to the larger town hall.
In Wolfeboro, Town Clerk Pat Waterman said: “I just want the Wolfeboro voters to know that the absentee ballot applications are available on the Town of Wolfeboro website (wolfeboronh.us).”
Libby Priebe, town clerk for Freedom, which will vote at Freedom Elementary School, said: “I think we’re ready for our dress rehearsal for November.”
Voters are asked to wear masks, but a separate location has been set up to accommodate those who don’t.
“The school allows for us to space out all of our voting stations and remain socially distanced,” said Priebe. “I would recommend that people keep in mind the high-traffic times: when we first open, lunchtime and right after work, and plan accordingly.”
She added: “Our goal is to have one-way traffic — to come in the main door and exit through a side door.”
“I understand the COVID concern,” she said. “I have to tell you, the Secretary of State’s Office has done a great job keeping us all in the loop instead of going loopy.”
Karen Burton, town clerk for Jackson, agreed. “They constantly kept us up to date,” she said, adding, “We’ve been busy. Over the last week and a half, we took in maybe 50 new registrations, for us, that’s a ton.”
Jackson will vote in the Whitney Center, where the floor plan for voting has been expanded to meet the social distance requirements.
In Effingham, only voters wearing a mask will be allowed into the Effingham Elementary School. A separate is outside will be set up for those who elect not to wear a mask.
Mike Brooks, town clerk for Madison, said he has received close to 200 absentee ballot requests. “It’s a fair amount, but we’re not getting blown away by requests,” he said Tuesday. “The primary is never as busy as the presidential election.”
“I’m confident everything will go well, but there are so many moving parts,” Alison Gage, town clerk for Sandwich, said Tuesday.
“I’m pretty confident we’re going to see some record numbers in this election and in November,” she said.
In Hart’s Location, Town Moderator Les Schoof said voting will begin at The Notchland Inn from 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and then from 5-7 p.m. at the town hall.
“We’ll be supplying masks and hand sanitizer,” said Schoof, who along with Ed Butler, his husband, own the inn.
He added: “These people are our neighbors, we know all of them. ... What works for us probably doesn’t work for any other town on Earth.”
