CONWAY — Selectmen will decide at their next meeting on Dec. 6 whether they want to pursue a paid parking program in North Conway Village.
Regardless of what they decide, there are several hoops to jump through before the program becomes reality, and the business community is squarely against the idea.
At selectmen’s Nov. 22 meeting, Public Works Director Andrew Smith detailed the program. It will require the town to contract with a vendor to provide kiosks and a pay-by-app system for the approximately 480 parking spaces along North Conway’s Main Street between Depot Street and River Road.
At $2 per hour, seven days a week, the town could raise $1 million per year, which would offset the public works budget, Smith said.
But a number of North Conway business owners also told selectmen paid parking would drive customers away and inconvenience their employees who could end up having to walk quite a ways to get from the lot set aside for local workers,
Zeb’s co-owner Peter Edwards wrote a letter to Town Manager John Eastman seeking more clarity on the proposal. “As you know, the businesses in the Village of North Conway are very concerned about the prospect of paid parking in our village, and are disappointed that the town has not made the effort to meet with us to seek our input,” wrote Edwards.
“We have many concerns and questions that need to be addressed before any further action be taken with respect to this initiative, he said.
“It is very difficult to evaluate the plan because the town has provided nothing in writing and few specifics on how it will work. There are no details on revenue projections and associated costs, and the impact of paid parking on North Conway Village businesses, and their employees.”
Smith said this week he will work on a written draft of his proposal, which will be posted to conwaynh.org in the coming days.
Eastman said because of coming deadlines for town meeting process, selectmen will have to decide at their next meeting, Dec. 6.
Selectmen have to vote on the total town operating budget Dec. 13 so it can be forwarded to the Municipal Budget Committee the next day.
If selectmen vote yes, the paid parking program will go to the budget committee. The parking program is estimated to cost $240,000 and a figure for paid parking will be placed in the proposed 2023 operating budget.
If the paid parking funding survives budget committee scrutiny, it would then be considered at deliberative session in March. At that time, voters could also raise, lower or eliminate it. After that, residents at the polls will vote on the town operating budget with or without the additional paid parking money.
If residents vote to eliminate paid parking program funding, selectmen could still theoretically fund it by moving money around in the budget, said Eastman.
Eastman clarified that selectmen have not formally decided that residents/second homeowners could park for free in North Conway Village. However, Eastman said the app could be set up in such a way to do that.
“If they decide they want to give residents a discount, half-price or free, that’s up to them,” said Eastman.
The app could also be used instead of the sticker program at rec sites. This year, stickers cost residents $5.
Edwards in his letter to Eastman estimated that paid parking would only reduce the tax rate by 15 cents per thousand, from $16.35 to $16.20, assuming the town nets $250,000. For an average $200,000 home, that would reduce taxes by $30.
Asked about Edwards’ analysis, Eastman said town staff estimates paid parking would net about $500,000 in the first year. Eastman said he felt Edwards’ estimate for the tax rate impact was “low” but didn’t counter it with an estimate of his own.
“I’m trying to keep our tax rate as steady as we possibly can,” said Eastman, adding that paid parking could offer some “considerable help.”
As for the rate per hour, selectmen David Weathers and Mary Carey Seavey said $2 seemed pricey. On Monday, Eastman told the Sun anything less than $2 wouldn’t be worthwhile.
Selectman Carl Thibodeau suggested the town have more than two kiosks. Eastman said Monday that to finish the budget, selectmen will have to decide how many kiosks to buy, as the kiosks are $8,000 apiece.
Money raised from parking fees would not stay in North Conway but would be spent townwide.
“The important thing to remember is the revenue helps all the town and taxpayers pay for a lot of the services that happen in North Conway,” said Smith, referencing things like trash removal and sidewalk snow plowing.
Edwards in his letter and Shawn Bergeron, who attended the Nov. 22 meeting, both questioned whether cell service providers could handle the extra burden that the app will create.
“Internet connection in the village is impaired during busy times,” said Edwards, adding that another tower is needed. “Visitors will be very frustrated when they are unable to accomplish the required download, or register for a parking space with lots of visitors in town.”
Eastman replied he uses U.S. Cellular and has never had a problem in North Conway, which he frequented for years as town recreation director. Eastman said if lack of service is a problem, then perhaps the town could get some public WiFi in the village.
The Sun asked Eastman and Smith who they spoke to in the local business community before the Nov. 22 meeting. Smith said he spoke to Berry Company representatives and Eastman added that about a year ago, he spoke to then Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Janice Crawford, who encouraged him to pursue it.
Crawford told the Sun she said the idea was worth considering but after listening to the Nov. 22 testimony, she believes it needs “more thought.”
