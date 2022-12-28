CONWAY — In the spring, residents by one vote gave selectmen $399,000 to open public bathrooms in North Conway; however, the money is not going to be used and selectmen have no plans to build facilities in North Conway.
This summer and fall, selectmen instructed town staff to open the restrooms at the Whitaker Woods Meeting House to the public. A committee recommended that the bathrooms be partitioned off from the rest of the building so the bathrooms didn't have to be monitored.
The $399,000 appropriation lapses at the end of the year if selectmen don't choose to spend it. Selectmen have declined to do so, or even use any of it for a partition in the meeting house. They also apparently have no plans to budget for attendants to maintain the bathrooms.
The Sun asked selectmen about it at their Dec. 20 meeting.
"The selectmen have not pushed an agenda forward to do any of those things based on the work the bathroom committee did," said Town Manager John Eastman.
Selectman Steve Porter said the issue of bathrooms has "gone by the wayside."
However, the town budget process is far from over .At some point over the winter there will be a public hearing on the budget, and in March the town deliberative session takes place where voters can change the proposed budget, which is being developed by the Municipal Budget Committee.
Residents can also file a petitioned warrant article asking for bathroom money.
Selectmen could also use American Rescue Act Funds for bathrooms but have made no indication they plan to do so, said Eastman.
"In the end, the board is free to explore future plans or free to do nothing," said Eastman.
When residents voted in April to appropriate the $399,999, the way the article was written prevented the town from using the money to lease existing space for bathrooms.
Selectmen created a committee headed by selectmen Mary Carey Seavey and Steve Porter to study the need for public bathrooms and decide what to do with the $399,000.
The committee met in October to formulate a recommendation to selectmen. The committee said the Whitaker bathrooms were used 2,796 times since opening July 20. The busiest day was Sept. 17. Most days, there were between 30-60 visitors per day.
At the October bathroom committee meeting, Porter made a motion to recommend that selectmen move forward with the Whitaker Woods site and investigate the cost of building a partition there.
The vote was 5-1. Voting in favor were Seavey, Porter and fellow committee members Michelle Cruz, Eliza Grant and Tad Furtado. Voting against was Mark Hounsell.
In addition to the Whitaker Meeting House, there are bathrooms open to the public at the North Conway Community Center and the New England Ski Museum but those are privately run and their availability is subject to change.
The Whitaker restrooms closed for the season on Columbus Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.