CONWAY — In the spring, residents by one vote gave selectmen $399,000 to open public bathrooms in North Conway; however, the money is not going to be used and selectmen have no plans to build facilities in North Conway. 

This summer and fall, selectmen instructed town staff to open the restrooms at the Whitaker Woods Meeting House to the public. A committee recommended that the bathrooms be partitioned off from the rest of the building so the bathrooms didn't have to be monitored. 

