07-19-22 Whitaker House just building

The facilities in Whitaker Meeting House in North Conway were opened to the public July 20. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — The newly opened public bathrooms at the Whitaker Meeting House in North Conway are seeing increased usage, the town's executive secretary reported to selectmen last Tuesday. 

Residents in April approved by a one-vote margin spending $399,000 to build public restrooms in North Conway. The money has to be encumbered by Dec. 31. The money can’t be used to staff Whitaker House because it is to be strictly used for construction; however, it could be used to expand that building.

