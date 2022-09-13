CONWAY — The newly opened public bathrooms at the Whitaker Meeting House in North Conway are seeing increased usage, the town's executive secretary reported to selectmen last Tuesday.
Residents in April approved by a one-vote margin spending $399,000 to build public restrooms in North Conway. The money has to be encumbered by Dec. 31. The money can’t be used to staff Whitaker House because it is to be strictly used for construction; however, it could be used to expand that building.
Selectmen formed a committee to study the need for bathrooms in North Conway. The committee recommended opening Whitaker Meeting House if it could be staffed.
Selectman Steve Porter at their June 21 meeting made a motion to open the bathrooms at Whitaker House until Columbus Day weekend as long as it would be staffed, to be paid for with up to $25,000 of ARPA (federal COVID) money. The bathrooms are open to the public seven days a week from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Last Tuesday, Executive Secretary Krista Day gave an update on the numbers of people who have visited the bathrooms this summer.
She said from July 20-Aug. 31, 1,433 people used the building," said Day.
"It's increased as the summer went on," she said, adding she hasn't received further complaints about the lack of facilities in town.
Selectman Mary Carey Seavey said the bathroom committee won't be meeting again until October when the data has been collected on Whitaker summer usage.
"If there's no complaints or anything, why would we want to be spending $300,000 of taxpayer's money for something that people are not crying out that we need?" said Seavey.
The New Hampshire Ski Museum and North Conway Community Center also have bathrooms in North Conway Village, and there the state staffs the visitor center at the scenic overlook in Intervale, which also has public restrooms.
